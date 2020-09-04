SiteTech Group Acquires Domains Direct

SiteTech Group is proud to announce the acquisition of New Zealand based company, Domains Direct, who specialise in providing low cost .nz domain names. Domains Direct will continue to operate alongside SiteTech Group’s flagship cloud and infrastructure brands SiteHost, WebSlice, and MyHost. Domains Direct was established in 2016 by Daniel Williams, who has a long history in the New Zealand ICT industry, most notably as co-founder of the web hosting company Web Drive, which was acquired in 2014. The business has since grown to manage thousands of domain names for businesses and individuals across New Zealand.

“As Domains Direct has grown over the last 3 years I’ve recognised it’s now at the point where it needs a dedicated team to continue delivering the service I’ve worked so hard to provide” says Williams. “This is not a deal I shopped around. I chose SiteHost specifically because I’ve watched the accolades they’ve received over the years from their customers, and they are respected in the industry for their expertise and integrity. I knew they were the right choice to look after my customers.”

Nathan Russ, Managing Director of SiteTech Group has said that he was very flattered to hear the endorsement from Daniel.

“We have a lot of respect for Daniel and what he and his team achieved over the last 20 years across multiple businesses. When Quintin and I started SiteHost in 2004 we were inspired by Daniel and his team, so it is rewarding to see our focus on providing the best customer experience possible be recognised” says Russ. “Having an online presence is incredibly important for every business and we look forward to being able to continue Daniel's work by providing a wider range of products and services, supported by our specialist team.”

SiteTech Group, established in 2004, is one of New Zealand’s largest hosting and cloud services providers. Independently owned and operated SiteTech Group provides service for thousands of customers in New Zealand and around the world, from large enterprises to SME’s.

