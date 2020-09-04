Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Announcing New Zealand’s First Ever National Winner Of Generation Impact Fellowship

Friday, 4 September 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Impact Hub Waikato

Jan Czaplicki of CarbonClick was named New Zealand’s first ever National Winner of Generation Impact Fellowship, a 3-month entrepreneurship programme by Impact Hub Waikato in partnership with Impact Hub Asia Pacific and Bank of America.

‘I am humbled and honoured. It has been a hard journey but we are excited about the year ahead. We have the rocket fuel we need and are about to ignite it! Reach out and join us!’ Jan Czaplicki, CPO and Co-founder of CarbonClick.

Jan will go on to compete against 8 other national winners from different countries in the Asia Pacific region. The Regional Winner will receive a pure grant of $5,000 and $20,000 worth of support from Impact Hub Asia Pacific.

Designed for young impact leaders, Generation Impact Fellowship is a multi-city entrepreneurship programme aimed to inspire and support innovative ideas that contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Asia Pacific.

‘It was a great pleasure and honour to work with these talented young Impact leaders and assist them on their journey to achieve their mission. The Demo Night was an explosion of positive energy and great connections were made.’ Paul Kerssens, Director and Co-founder of Impact Hub.

Over 3 months, Jan and 7 other national finalists took part in national and regional virtual capacity building workshops focused on how to create a positive impact through business and how to measure it as well as developing their own personal leadership skills.

Although the programme has ended for the other 7, Impact Hub will continue to support Guillaume Dehan (FundaFuture), Kelly Johnson (HerEnergy), Sheridan Jamieson (Power Support Calculator), Matthew Goldsworthy (YANZ), Shalini Guleria (ScienceBox), Daniel Eb (Open Farms) and Tristan Adams on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Impact Hub Waikato is the first Impact Hub in Australasia and is part of a global network focused on building entrepreneurial communities for impact at scale. Impact Hub’s physical base and new coworking space will open at the end of September on Anglesea Street, Hamilton.

More information:

CarbonClick
https://carbonclick.com/

Impact Hub Waikato

https://waikato.impacthub.net/

Generation Impact Fellowship

https://waikato.impacthub.net/generation-impact-fellowship/

https://www.generationimpactfellowship.net/

