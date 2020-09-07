English Language Partners Appoints New Chief Executive

The Board of English Language Partners New Zealand (ELPNZ) is delighted to announce the appointment of Alison Molloy as chief executive from 28 October 2020.

Alison has more than 30 years of leadership experience, including as chief executive of Site Safe New Zealand and Autism New Zealand Inc. Currently working for Laura Fergusson Trust (Wellington), Alison has deep experience of and commitment to the not-for-profit sector.

Board Chair Karun Shenoy said: “As an organisation that provides English language services to former refugees and migrants, the closure of the border and lockdowns to contain COVID-19 have significantly interrupted our ‘business as usual’. The Board is delighted that we have been able to make such a strong appointment as we plan and prepare for readiness, recovery and renewal.”

Background

· ELPNZ is New Zealand’s largest national NGO that works with former refugees and migrants.

· ELPNZ is an accredited private training establishment that provides English language education to support good settlement outcomes.

· We operate in 22 regions, from Whangarei to Invercargill, and work with 7,100 former refuge and migrant learners each year. Learners come from over 150 countries, including China, India, Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Burma, Bhutan, Vietnam, Russia, Serbia, Cambodia, Korea, Japan, Colombia and Ukraine.

· ELPNZ employs 360 teaching and support staff, supported by 1,500 volunteers.

· Outgoing chief executive Nicola Sutton has worked for ELPNZ for 25 years and has been chief executive since 2011. Nicola will continue in the role part time until Alison is able to start on 28 October 2020.

