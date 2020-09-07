Hornby Just Cuts Supports Dress For Success During COVID-19

L-R: Dress for Success Executive Manager Ginny Rhodes, Just Cuts Hornby salon owner Angela Turner and Justine the Just Cuts Super Stylist outside Angela's salon with a pre loved clothes locker

Just Cuts Hornby salon owners Angela & Michael Turner are helping women looking for work during COVID-19, with a national discounted haircut program that began with Dress for Success in Christchurch.

Dress for Success is a charity that empowers women through the provision of professional attire and development tools, aiming to eliminate the unique obstacles facing women searching for employment.

Angela says the ‘crowning glory’ feeling we experience after a trim is something people often take for granted, especially in the current tough economic and employment conditions across New Zealand.

“Through Dress for Success, Just Cuts salons are supporting local women,” says Angela. “We’re providing affordable haircuts to give women a hand in new job interviews when so many have recently lost jobs.”

“Between 60-70% of Dress for Success clients in New Zealand have families they’re supporting. There’s often a stigma attached to unemployed women, so it’s easier for people to ignore the problem. The reality is many ex-professional women now need to re-enter the workforce because a partner has been laid off during COVID-19, or they need to switch industries, and find themselves back at square one.”

“I know one woman with a pending job interview, she had budgeted for a haircut, but then needed to spend the money on a trip to the mechanic to fix her tyre. Our vouchers meant she could afford a $20 Style Cut in one of our salons and she was nearly crying. It’s something so simple but it can mean so much.”

“Given the impact of COVID-19 on women, the practical assistance Dress for Success provides is now even more valuable for women trying to access new work opportunities.”

Since launching the program at their The Hub Hornby salon in March 2020, the vouchers are now used through Dress for Success at all 27 Just Cuts Salons across New Zealand, helping dozens of women.

“If you’re a New Zealand business, big or small, just head to the Dress for Success website and you can become a sponsor like me. I also encourage women to go through their wardrobes and if they find any old work outfits they don’t wear that are too good for the op shop bin, drop it off at Dress for Success. There are 4 drop off lockers in The Hub, Hornby.”

“Your 80’s power suits with shoulder pads could boost another woman’s career confidence!”

Angela and Michael are very grateful for the continued support of their Christchurch clients, especially post lockdown. That’s why they’re determined to give back to the local community.

“As a hairdressing business owner I’m lucky – the first two weeks post lockdown we were overwhelmed. We’d be turning people away by 2pm and still be cutting clients at 9pm. We felt like rock stars.”

“But I do believe there is more to come for Christchurch. We’re reliant on tourism which won’t happen this Christmas, which means less foot traffic, less money and likely more job losses, particularly for women working in service industries like retail and hospitality.”

“We’re doing what we can to help through our business, and I hope more businesses get on board too.”

Visit Angela and Michael at Just Cuts The Hub Hornby, Shop T50, The Hub, 402/414 Main South Road, 8441.

