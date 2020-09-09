Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Lip Balm Brand, Yes Organics Wins Big In The International 2020 Mama & Baby Awards

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 5:59 pm
Press Release: Yes Organics

A small, New Zealand owned and made business, crafting premium 100% natural and organic lip balms has won the Best Lip Balm Award and four Editor’s Choice Awards in the 2020 Mama & Baby Awards.

Yes Organics is putting New Zealand made lip balms on the world map and winning this award recognises that they craft some of the best lip balms in the world, by bringing their total award winnings to 17 and counting in just the past two years. Competing against entries from 16 countries, including the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, Yes Organics took home the overall Best Lip Balm award, while also excelling in the Editor’s Choice categories.

Highly competitive and highly regarded, sponsor-free, ad-free and international, the Mama & Baby Awards celebrate the most-loved natural beauty, baby, natural health and eco home products created by ethical brands, tested by experts. Every product is judged on ingredients, ethics and efficacy among other criteria.

This year’s global judging panel included lead judges Katie Hill, founder of eco living magazine My Green Pod distributed digitally and quarterly with The Guardian to over 6 million readers, Holly Spierings, creative director of Australian natural makeup brand Eye of Horus and New York based makeup artist and wellness consultant Denise del Russo (Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, Essence Magazine).

In 2019 Yes Organics won four awards in the Mama & Baby Awards and this year they have won five. In 2019 they also won further prestigious international awards in the Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards in the UK, The Beauty Shortlist Awards and the Nature & Health Natural Beauty Awards in Australia. They were also shortlisted for the Best Lip Balm Award in the Natural Health International Beauty Awards. In total they have won over 17 international awards for their various lip balms in the last two years.

Currently, their range includes:

  • Moisturising Lip Balms
  • Cold Sore Care Lip Balms
  • Anti-Ageing Lip Balms
  • Tinted Lip Balms

Yes Organics also supports various charities, particularly those with a focus on planting native trees and restoring New Zealand’s native forests and wetlands to help counter the effects of climate change, increase biodiversity, create habitat for our native birds and insects and build stronger, healthier communities.

Yes Organics lip balms are available online at www.yesorganics.nz

