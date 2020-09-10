Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Number Of Bitcoin ATMs Hit 9,680 In September, A 167% Jump Year-on-Year

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 7:47 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Recent months have witnessed a surge in the number of Bitcoin ATMs operating worldwide, as one of the most convenient and quickest ways to transfer physical cash into Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

According to data presented by AksjeBloggen.com, the total number of Bitcoin ATMs hit 9,680 at the beginning of September, a 167% jump year-on-year.

Nearly 3,900 New BTMs in 2020 Only

Bitcoin ATMs, also known as BTMs, enable users with quick access to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Developed countries such as the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom hold the most significant number of BTMs. However, over the years they also became enormously popular in countries with volatile financial markets whose citizens require a quick exchange of their country’s currency for a digital asset not tied to or regulated by any government.

In December 2017, there were 1,932 BTMs in the world, revealed Coin ATM Radar and Statista data. By the end of 2018, this figure soared to 4,009, a 107% jump in a year. The number of Bitcoin ATMs operating around the world continued growing in 2019 and hit 5,795 in December.

However, 2020 has witnessed a surge in the number of ATMs supporting digital coins, with 3,885 new BTMs operating worldwide between January and September, a 67% increase in nine months.

The Number of BTMs in The United States Soared by 127% in a Year

Analyzed by geography, the United States represents the leading crypto ATM market, with 78% of all Bitcoin ATMs globally. The Coin ATM radar data also revealed the number of BTMs operating in the United States significantly increased in the last year. In September 2019, the US citizens could use 3,332 crypto ATMs all around the country. Statistics show the number of BTMs in the United States hit 7,567 in September 2020, a 127% jump in a year.

Canada, ranked as the second-largest BTM market globally, with 869 Bitcoin ATMs as of September. The United Kingdom, Austria, Spain, and Switzerland follow, with 278, 150, 106, and 81 BTMs, respectively.

Statistics also indicate Genesis Coin is the leading Bitcoin ATM manufacturer globally, with a 35% market share and 3,406 BTMs operating worldwide as of September. General Bytes ranked as the second-largest manufacturer in the world with a 29% market share and 2,893 BTMs. BitAccess and Coinsource follow with 923 and 595 crypto ATMs, respectively.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 