Gulf Livestock 1 Lost In Typhoon Maysak
This is a heartbreaking
and incomprehensible maritime tragedy and Australasian
Global Exports wants to know how it occurred. Ever
since the ship went missing, we have been in contact with
families on both sides of the Tasman to exchange what
information we had. We have offered the New Zealand families
support and professional counselling services as
well. Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions we are
unable to personally visit their families as we would have
liked to. We do wish to acknowledge the authorities
on both sides of the Tasman and in Japan, especially Japan
Coast Guard, which went into harm’s way to rescue
people. No further comment will be
made.
It
is with profound sadness that Australasian Global Exports
accepts the suspension of active search and rescue
operations for those missing at sea from Gulf Livestock
1. Having chartered the ship for
this voyage, we are devastated that our three stockman and
veterinarian are among the missing. We sincerely extend our
deepest sympathies to their family and friends along with
those of the missing crew.
This is a heartbreaking and incomprehensible maritime tragedy and Australasian Global Exports wants to know how it occurred.
Ever since the ship went missing, we have been in contact with families on both sides of the Tasman to exchange what information we had. We have offered the New Zealand families support and professional counselling services as well.
Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions we are unable to personally visit their families as we would have liked to.
We do wish to acknowledge the authorities on both sides of the Tasman and in Japan, especially Japan Coast Guard, which went into harm’s way to rescue people.
No further comment will be made.