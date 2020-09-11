Northpower To Develop 40 Trainees Over Two Years

Northpower will use $1.5 million funding from the Regional Apprenticeship Initiative (RAI) to help bring 40 people into the electricity sector.

The company will employ the new staff and develop them into completing apprenticeships under the Northpower Trades Cadetship Programme over the next two years.

Chief Executive Andrew McLeod says Northpower is grateful for RAI funding which totals $1.59 million.

“It will allow us to contribute back to our communities in the regions in which we work,” says Mr McLeod.

“This is very much about workforce planning to ensure we meet the current and future needs of our business here in Northland and for our clients throughout the North Island.

“This is a really critical partnership with another Northland owned-business People Potential, who do a great job providing the training and support for us.

“We have seen first-hand the success of the trainees on our pilot programme and the contribution they have made to our business and that has provided the template for setting up the way this is going to work in the future,” says Mr McLeod.

The programme will prioritise displaced workers including those who have undertaken pre-trades training and are looking for work, as well as Māori and Pasifika. The programme will be open to all other workers (including existing employees interested in apprenticeships) when this demand has been met – adding to Northpower’s already diverse workforce.

Northpower recruits through iwi connections, with 70 per cent Māori representation in its current Cadetship intake.

