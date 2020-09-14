Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Students Experience COVID-19 Market Volatility In 10th Annual CMC Markets Trading Challenge

Monday, 14 September 2020, 9:58 am
Press Release: CMC Markets

The CMC Markets University of Auckland Trading Challenge has concluded, with second-year duo Connie Zhang and David Jiang winning the top spot from among a field of more than 140 teams.

Hosted in association with the University of Auckland’s Management Consulting Club (MCC), the annual competition – now in its tenth year - provides students with the opportunity to experience real world trading via the CMC Markets online trading platform.

Over three weeks, the teams (comprised of one or two people) went head to head in a quest to secure the best return on investment (ROI) using a virtual fund of NZ$100,000.

Participating students were able to practice with a range of financial derivative instruments, including shares, cryptocurrencies and commodities such as gold and oil. The global impact of COVID-19 resulted in high levels of market volatility throughout the competition providing students with a challenging but rewarding learning experience.

The winning team earned an ROI of 129.18 percent and final account balance of over NZD$229,000.

Commerce and Science conjoint student, Zhang says, “This competition was my first experience in CFD trading and although overwhelming at first, with all the different tools and instruments, I began to enjoy seeing the changes in the market and speculating on different products. This opportunity has helped me understand more about the different aspects of risk-taking and investing through personally trading with virtual funds.”

Marketing and Business Analytics student, Jiang, says, “The CMC Markets Trading Challenge was also my first time coming into contact with CFD trading and speculating different assets in the financial market through this platform. It was a challenging yet rewarding experience that has helped to further develop my critical thinking skills.”

Coming in second place was third-year Civil Engineering student, Harry Ye, with a 71.67 percent ROI using a high-risk strategy.

Ye says, “During the competition, I learned for the first time how to use a trading platform like CMC Markets to place trades in the markets - it was a challenging but very rewarding experience. I made very risky trades with high leverage to accelerate my ROI, and it paid off in the end thanks to the favourable market conditions.

“This whole experience has been invaluable to me as it has made me realise the multitude of risks involved in short term trading and the mental fortitude that is needed to be profitable over the long term. The mistakes that I have made will stay with me and be a reminder to always be watchful of our own emotions when trading.”

In third place was sixth-year, Accounting & Finance Honours student, Harry Jongbi Park, with a ROI of 69.55 percent.

Park says, “I thought the CMC Markets platform was relatively easy to learn, and I also very much enjoyed the wide variety of products that I was allowed to trade. I highly recommend everyone to give it a go next year.

“It was a great opportunity for me to test out my finance knowledge and skills without much downside risk. Trading on the CMC Markets platform over the course of three weeks gave me great insights on how financial markets behave in real life and allowed me to develop some qualitative skills such as taking calculated risks, being disciplined and cutting losses.”

Chris Smith, General Manager at CMC Markets New Zealand, says, “We’ve seen a surge in Kiwis wanting to invest and learn about the markets caused by volatile financial markets and the increase of retail traders during the Covid-19 environment. The rise of fintech share investing apps has also raised awareness and understanding of the markets. We’re pleased to be able to give our next generation of investors and traders the opportunity to experiment and learn in a risk-free environment and gain further understanding of the global markets, from FX to shares to commodities.”

Tribhuvan Krishnan and Daniel Vaz, Finance Event Leads of MCC, say, “The 2020 competition had one of the highest participation rates and reflects the positive attitude that students are showing with regards to exploring financial markets. It was exciting to see how students navigated the dynamic financial markets with lucrative opportunities arising in gold and the Nasdaq. We were motivated by the diverse academic backgrounds of our participants, with many experiencing trading for the first time. This is testament to the exceptional functionality of the CMC platform and its ability to cater to a wide range of users. We look forward to working with CMC Markets in the future and delivering another successful competition.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CMC Markets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 