Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Children’s Advocacy Organisation’s Regional Headquarters Placed On The Market For Sale

Monday, 14 September 2020, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

The land and building housing the provincial headquarters for New Zealand’s largest child welfare and education advocacy organisation have been placed on the market for sale.

64 Langdons Road, Papanui, Christchurch

The Canterbury offices of Barnardos are housed within the fast-growing Northfield Business Park in the Christchurch suburb of Papanui. The organisation occupies some 456 square metres of space within building 5, 64 Langdons Road. The building also has an additional portion of 147 square metres of office space which is currently vacant.

With on-going support from the Government, Barnardos has had a presence in New Zealand for 60 years - providing social support services and early learning programmes to vulnerable children, in addition to guidance and counselling sessions to parents, wider family and communities.

Along with the Canterbury headquarters in Northfield Business Park, Barnardos also has regional offices in Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Whanganui, Dunedin, and Invercargill.

Its Christchurch office at building 5, 64 Langdons Road is a two-storey office/showroom comprising 603.5 square metres on 1,322 square metres of freehold land.

The building was designed by leading Christchurch architecture firm Chris Wilson Architects with fit-out design input from Barnados’ property management division to ensure a tailor-made premises specific to the charity’s functional requirements. Barnardos is on a lease running through to 2025 with two further three-year rights of renewal.

The Langdons Road land and building is now being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Canterbury. Salesperson Murray Madgwick said that with 147 square metres of vacant space within the premises, it could suit either an owner-occupier looking for new commercial offices, or an investor looking to tenant the current vacant portion of the unit.

“The vacant ground floor space within building 5 faces onto Langdons Road and has the potential to accommodate either a retail or commercial tenant, or even a food and beverage operator,” said Madgwick.

“The property was built with a 10-metre set back from the pavement – allowing for the creation of either a showroom type area for the likes of outdoor furnishings and lifestyle products, or it could just as easily sustain a café with an expansive courtyard.

“From a commercial office space perspective, the vacant area could house a small to medium-sized professional services company – such as a law or accounting firm, an IT support business, or architectural design consultancy. Similar entities are already operating from adjacent premises.

“The property for sale includes 21 dedicated car parks which can be utilised by either staff or clientele. Barnados has 10 of those car parking sites.

“Adding in the vacant space at comparable per square metre values from premises in the immediate vicinity, building 5 has the potential to generate an assessed total income of approximately $200,000 per annum when fully tenanted,” Madgwick said.

The new Northfield Business Park commercial block in Christchurch's North- Western quarter has been constructed by Luney Developments. With stage one construction now completed along the Langdons Road frontage, several projects are underway in stage two of the hub.

The 3.6-hectare Northfield Business Park is zoned Commercial Retail Park in the revised Christchurch City Council Plan. The land use classification allows for a variety of uses including offices, showrooms and large format bulk retail outlets.

“Coupled with a planned expansion of the Northlands Mall, Papanui continues to grow its commercial property capacity – with Northfield Business Park being a cornerstone part of that growth,” Madgwick said.

“The six stand-alone buildings currently making up Northfield Business Park have a broad 275-metre frontage onto Langdons Road. Behind that commercial façade is a central tree-lined boulevard, with the northern and eastern boundaries fringed by more open green spaces to create an environmentally-attractive zone for employees working within the park.”

Neighbouring commercial tenancies already operating in the five Langdons Road-facing premises within Northfield Business Park include the Canterbury Trades Union Centre with some 1,400 metres of office space, a health laboratory, two IT services firms, a copy centre, a childcare facility, Ministry of Social Development offices, and an education support services provider.

Adjacent to Northfield Business Park is the new Northlink bulk retail centre which has seen a raft of national tenants take up space - including Briscoes, Rebel Sport, Mountain Warehouse, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Number 1 Fitness.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 