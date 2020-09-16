Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Online And Contactless Companies Increase Business 30%

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 8:03 am
Press Release: Insight Online

A snapshot of companies that quickly shifted to a contactless marketing and sales model in response to successive Covid-19 lockdowns are reporting on average a 30 per cent increase in business.

CEO of online digital marketing agency Insight Online, Kim Voon, said that those of his clients who pivoted more quickly to online fulfilment and sales -- particularly those in retail shoes, cleaning, DIY and trades -- are (anecdotally) recording strong growth compared to those that are sitting tight hoping to wait out the pandemic.

"Covid-19 has precipitated the shift to contactless marketing and sales in the matter of a few months. At the rate New Zealand was moving pre-pandemic, a big shift of this nature was at least two years away. Contactless marketing and sales were a nice-to-have function of the business, but people still wanted the social returns of a shopping experience. Now it's the exact opposite.

"Possibly we've learned to be content, even happy, with this new 'bubble culture' which means people are less likely to want to go out and shop and mix with other people; at least until we've managed to put Covid-19 behind us," Voon said.

Voon said consumers now have a default expectation that the company they are dealing with has online capability.

"They rightly can't see why they cannot do everything online, even video call. They expect all the information they need to be online. If you are prepared, equipped and ready to do business online, you are likely to do well.

"A client of ours in the home furnishings business just had the best two months of their history because they've created a highly efficient contactless marketing and sales model which is working well for them."

Voon offers this advice to companies that want to implement the online business model:

1. Understand the data

"Survey your customers, talk to people, do the research and analyse your data. The more information you can accumulate about habits, expectations and behaviours, the better you can recognise opportunities and meet needs."

2. Review your business processes with online in mind

"Examine your interactions with clients, as well as your sales and fulfilment funnels, inventory management and distribution. Looking at how your company does things will be just as revealing as market research. Then figure out how to turn it into a contactless model."

3. Put it online

Voon said New Zealand companies need to see the current business environment as a tremendous opportunity to get better at what they do, reduce costs and maximise their efficiencies.

“There are very few things you can't fulfil online - don't be too quick to dismiss what's possible for your business. We are confronting one of those big generation changing global events. Now is not the time to stick your head in the sand," Voon said.

For more information visit: https://insightonline.co.nz/

