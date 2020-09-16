NZ Plant Producers Issues Its Manifesto For The 2020 Election

Our organisation represents more than 100 plant producers who produce the plants growing food Kiwis eat and export, regenerating New Zealand’s forests, beautifying our urban landscapes, and being planted by millions of Kiwis in their backyards.

New Zealand Plant Producers is a voluntary organisation with more than 100 plant producer members, comprising New Zealand’s most respected nursery leaders and businesses. While our work benefits all New Zealand plant producers, it is funded by our members as proof of their commitment to our industry and the benefits it produces for New Zealand’s economy and well-being.

This election we raise eight issues which much be addressed so our members can continue to thrive and produce the plants New Zealand so badly needs.

Our eight points are:

1 Plant producers must get priority access to water

2 New Zealand needs access to the World’s best plant varieties

3 The RSE scheme must be expanded with access to key workers from overseas

4 The Review of Vocational Education must be prioritised

5 Regulation and legislation must be reviewed and rationalised

6 Biosecurity must be strengthened and supported

7 Investment in planting must be targeted at our most efficient producers

8 New Zealanders deserve more green spaces in our urban areas

Your full copy of our 2020 Manifesto is attached.

© Scoop Media

