Run, Don’t Walk – Shake Out Does A Kiwi Mash-Up Right

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Shake Out

With lamington chips having a mixed reaction, Kiwi burger joint Shake Out has set about doing retro combinations right.

The contactless-before-it-was-cool fast food stores have mashed up some classic flavours to build on our love for nostalgia in these strange times.

Now it has unveiled its latest limited edition treat: the ultimate Kiwi nostalgia shake: the Lamington.

The shake is made up of a double-layered treat of a coconut and sponge organic NZ dairy blend base mixed with a four berry shake and topped with cream and a raspberry lamington.

Top tip: pull your straw up while you’re drinking the shake to get the full taste of a lamington in every sip and be transported back to the bakery of your childhood dreams.

Better yet, the packaging is 100 per cent compostable and they use only premium local ingredients served with signature speed, so we’re calling this your civic duty for the week.

So get your kicks on, the Lamington shake is available for four weeks only

WHAT: Shake Out’s new Lamington shake

WHEN: From 9am Wednesday 16th September until Monday 12th October

WHERE: Shake Out restaurants nationwide https://www.shakeout.co/our-stores

PRICE: $8.00

About Shake Out

Shake Out is a modern burger concept serving great burgers, sides and shakes – fast. Brought to you by the team behind BurgerFuel, Shake Out has been designed to show consumers just how great fast can really taste.

Shake Out serves up a simple, highly craveable menu of burgers, shakes and sides at speed, combining quality ingredients, frictionless technology, cashless service and high-end branding to deliver a simple, yet premium fast food experience.

Shake Out is Kiwi born, raised and locally-owned and cares about the environment with 100% compostable packaging.

http://www.shakeout.co/ 

