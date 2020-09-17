Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rangatahi Māori Paddle Waka Towards New Career Horizons

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Te Puni Kokiri

For two rangatahi who lost their jobs through COVID-19, completing the Te Puni Kōkiri skills and employment programme, Pae Aronui, has given them exciting new career paths.

Tonight, at Kirikiriroa Marae in Hamilton, they will proudly stand with 15 rangatahi Māori celebrating their achievements in the Vertical Horizonz – Pae Aronui Hōtaka alongside their whānau.

Former world waka ama champions, Te Wakaiti Southon (Tuhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu) and Te Kōpere Simmons (Ngāti Porou, Te Arawa) were both struggling to secure long term employment after losing their jobs during lockdown.

Through Pae Aronui, Te Wakaiti has secured a full-time position at the Hamilton City Council (HCC) and Te Kōpere has got a job at Schick Civil Construction company.

The added bonus for Te Kōpere is that former NZ Olympic rower Nathan Twaddle is the HR Manager at his new workplace and has created a mentorship with the rangatahi working there. Te Kōpere jokes saying, “Nathan won a bronze at the Olympics and I won a silver at the waka worlds, but we are both champions.”

Te Wakaiti said he met lots of great people during the course, including ‘the boys’ and tutors.

“I wasn’t doing anything when the course came up, and now I’ve got a page-load of qualifications which is cool, and today I passed my full class two license.”

“I’m also excited about learning something new with my water reticulation apprenticeship at the council,” he says.

The Vertical Horizonz graduation ceremony is the culmination of 6 weeks of training, upskilling and personal development. The programme was developed to create pathways to employment for rangatahi Māori (aged 15-24 years) who were not in education, employment and training.

Vertical Horizonz Director Phil Hokianga says he’s really proud of the journey the rangatahi have undertaken to gain new skills, qualifications and to achieve their goals.

“Of the 15-graduating tonight, 10 are in employment and two have returned to tertiary education. We are still working alongside the last three to identify suitable pathways. We also provide pastoral care for the next 8 months.”

“One of their big achievements was gaining the ConstructSafe qualification. In the industry it is quite common to fail as you need 85% to pass but all our crew passed the first time,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Te Puni Kokiri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 