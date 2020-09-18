Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ's First Legal Cannabinoid Oil Is Proving A Hit With Religious Leaders

Friday, 18 September 2020, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Tigerdrop

“So far, we’ve found great support from the Anglican and Samoan churches. One priest wanted four bottles.”

Cannabis Sativa ‘the tree of life’ is the most useful plant in existence. It was likely humanity's first crop, and the Holy Oil of the Jews appears to have been a Cannabis Oil. CBG is a hemp cannabinoid.

Jesus Healing the Blind, Mosaic, Cathedral of Monreale, Sicily, 1174AD

“Even agnostics and atheists are finding faith again with our product” says Mr Stopford. “But it’s a prohibited food, and not intended for the treatment or prevention of any disease or condition. We can only offer it as an oil for anointing precious objects to make them sacred.”

“Our CBG Cannabis Oil is a dietary supplement in the USA, EU, & UK.” says Tigerdrops.com founder, Mr Tadhg Stopford. “But in NZ, we can only legally sell it as a Holy Oil, in accordance with Scripture.”

“This type of Holy Oil was originally only for priests. They hoarded it for themselves.

Like today, it was forbidden to commoners. So it’s great to bring holy oil to the people.”

“Tigerdrops ‘Precious Oil’ is a world class product at an internationally competitive price.” says Mr Stopford. “It’s Organic Hemp CBG, and we’re very proud of it; but it could be holier.”

“In time id like to recreate the original recipe” says Mr Stopford “500 shekels of liquid myrrh, half as much of fragrant cinnamon, 250 shekels of q'aneh-bosm, 500 shekels of cassia-- all according to the sanctuary shekel-- and a hind of olive oil. But the ingredients are expensive, and CBG is called the ‘Rolls Royce’ of cannabinoids for good reason.”

Cannabis as a Holy Oil is supported by considerable biblical references, archaological evidence from 750BC, and cannabis mosaics of Adam, Eve, Jesus and God, in a thousand year old Catholic cathedral of Cannabis in Monreale, Sicily. A church blessed by three Popes.

It’s interesting to note that ‘Jesus’ means ‘to rescue/to deliver’, and ‘Christ’ is a translation of the Hebrew ‘Messiah’, which means Anointed/Leader. Messiahs (priests) were anointed with Cannabis/kaneh bosem oil.

Tigerdrops is a New Zealand owned company, established in 2020 by Tadhg Stopford.

A history teacher, Mr Stopford co-founded The Hemp Foundation.org.nz in 2016, wrote NZs first Hemp Medicine course for GPs in 2017, and wrote the world’s first biology unit for High School students on the human cannabinoid system in 2019.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tigerdrop on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 