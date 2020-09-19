Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Championing The Creativity Of New Zealand’s Best Bartenders, Venues And At-Home Cocktail Creators

Saturday, 19 September 2020, 6:20 am
Press Release: Campari

Since its conception in Novara, Italy, in 1860, bartenders worldwide have used Campari to craft unique and unmissable creations. With its inimitable red colour, intense aroma and distinctive bitter taste, Campari remains the beating heart for some of the most outstanding drinks around the world today.

The Campari Create campaign is here to highlight the creativity and passion that lives within some of our best hospitality spots, bars and restaurants where you may have already enjoyed an iconic Negroni, a refreshing Campari Soda or the James Bond drink of choice, the Americano. Campari Create will acknowledge these outstanding Campari creations in bar, while inspiring Kiwis to embrace and create with Campari at home.

Campari have also partnered with leading drinks and experiential company, Black Pineapple Co., to put their unique creative spin on the timeless Negroni and a couple of other inspired cocktails for the Campari Create campaign.

“We are proud to be collaborating with Campari, a truly iconic brand,’ says Frankie Walker, CEO of Black Pineapple. “Campari has been helping make drinks better for over 150 years, and we’re here to reintroduce Kiwis to its delicious delights.”

“The Negroni is an iconic cocktail for a reason, a holy trinity of gin, vermouth and Campari. Our inspired twist will delight the most hardcore Negroni fans, while offering a step into the light for those exploring Campari’s deep flavours for the first time.”

Whether you are an at-home cocktail hobbyist or a seasoned mixologist, the new collaboration will allow Kiwis access to cocktail boxes for all skill levels and styles.

For those who are curious to enjoy perfectly mixed, perfectly balanced, Campari-based pre-mixed cocktails, there are two fresh cocktail kits available. Also available are four build-it-yourself mixer boxes for the more ambitious cocktail aficionados.

Campari Create fresh cocktail boxes;

  1. Dubbio Negroni – Black Pineapple’s creative take on the classic. Campari, peach and grapefruit deliciousness
  2. Sea Bird – our riff on the tropical Tiki cocktail, the Jungle Bird. Campari, rum, homemade lime and pineapple cordial

Campari Create kits;

All kits come bundled with beautiful Campari Glassware and pro bar tools

  1. Original Negroni
  2. Campari and grapefruit soda
  3. G,T & C, because a splash of Campari makes this classic even better
  4. Negroni Sbagliato

Kits are available exclusively through Black Pineapple from Friday 18th September – Friday 16th October.

Embrace the creativity and enjoy a Campari inspired cocktail today.

Salute!

#camparicreate #camparinz @camparinz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Campari on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 