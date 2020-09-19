Championing The Creativity Of New Zealand’s Best Bartenders, Venues And At-Home Cocktail Creators

Since its conception in Novara, Italy, in 1860, bartenders worldwide have used Campari to craft unique and unmissable creations. With its inimitable red colour, intense aroma and distinctive bitter taste, Campari remains the beating heart for some of the most outstanding drinks around the world today.

The Campari Create campaign is here to highlight the creativity and passion that lives within some of our best hospitality spots, bars and restaurants where you may have already enjoyed an iconic Negroni, a refreshing Campari Soda or the James Bond drink of choice, the Americano. Campari Create will acknowledge these outstanding Campari creations in bar, while inspiring Kiwis to embrace and create with Campari at home.

Campari have also partnered with leading drinks and experiential company, Black Pineapple Co., to put their unique creative spin on the timeless Negroni and a couple of other inspired cocktails for the Campari Create campaign.

“We are proud to be collaborating with Campari, a truly iconic brand,’ says Frankie Walker, CEO of Black Pineapple. “Campari has been helping make drinks better for over 150 years, and we’re here to reintroduce Kiwis to its delicious delights.”

“The Negroni is an iconic cocktail for a reason, a holy trinity of gin, vermouth and Campari. Our inspired twist will delight the most hardcore Negroni fans, while offering a step into the light for those exploring Campari’s deep flavours for the first time.”

Whether you are an at-home cocktail hobbyist or a seasoned mixologist, the new collaboration will allow Kiwis access to cocktail boxes for all skill levels and styles.

For those who are curious to enjoy perfectly mixed, perfectly balanced, Campari-based pre-mixed cocktails, there are two fresh cocktail kits available. Also available are four build-it-yourself mixer boxes for the more ambitious cocktail aficionados.

Campari Create fresh cocktail boxes;

Dubbio Negroni – Black Pineapple’s creative take on the classic. Campari, peach and grapefruit deliciousness Sea Bird – our riff on the tropical Tiki cocktail, the Jungle Bird. Campari, rum, homemade lime and pineapple cordial

Campari Create kits;

All kits come bundled with beautiful Campari Glassware and pro bar tools

Original Negroni Campari and grapefruit soda G,T & C, because a splash of Campari makes this classic even better Negroni Sbagliato

Kits are available exclusively through Black Pineapple from Friday 18th September – Friday 16th October.

Embrace the creativity and enjoy a Campari inspired cocktail today.

Salute!

