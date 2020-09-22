Domino's Launches Car Park Delivery

Ever wanted to pick up your pizza in your pj's but didn't want to get out of the car? - Domino's launches Car Park Delivery

If you’ve ever wanted to pick up a pizza but didn’t want to go into the store, then Domino’s new Car Park Delivery is for you. Whether you’re still in your pj’s, have the kids or the dog with you or just don’t want to leave the car, with Car Park Delivery you can get your Domino’s pick up order delivered.

Domino’s fast tracked the launch of Car Park Delivery due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The new service offers further peace of mind to customers who would feel more comfortable staying inside their vehicle when picking up their favourite slice.

Domino’s Car Park Delivery is a new, zero contact pick up option that customers can choose when placing a pre-paid order via the Domino’s app or mobile website. The service – which is a first for the Quick Service Restaurant industry in New Zealand – is completely optional and delivered for no extra charge.

Domino’s New Zealand General Manager Cameron Toomey said Domino’s Car Park Delivery was created to provide yet another convenient option for customers.

“Our key focus has always been on providing a delicious, hot meal, in the easiest, safest and most convenient way possible.

“For some, that’s Zero Contact Delivery. For others, it’s popping into their local store on the way home. And now, there’s a third option where customers can still enjoy the value picking up a pizza provides without having to leave the comfort of their vehicle,” Mr Toomey said.

“Domino’s Car Park Delivery gives customers the option to wait in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them – it’s pick up, delivered.

“So, if you’ve got kids or pets in the car, don’t want to get out of your comfy pyjamas, or would simply feel more comfortable staying inside in these uncertain times – Domino’s Car Park Delivery could be for you.”

Car Park Delivery is available at selected stores around New Zealand.

Car Park Delivery is available at selected stores around New Zealand.

