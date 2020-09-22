Kiwis Comfortable With Alcohol On Social Occasions

Research into New Zealanders’ attitudes toward alcohol shows Kiwis are comfortable with alcohol in social situations.

A study by the NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC) found 87% of New Zealanders say adults should be able to enjoy alcohol as part of a social occasion – and 76% of non-drinkers agreed with this.

“Enjoying a social occasion over good food with family or friends and having a drink if you choose is a normal part of New Zealand society. What’s important is that alcohol is consumed moderately and responsibly and as a part of a balanced lifestyle, and 80% of Kiwis do that,” says Bridget MacDonald, NZABC’s Executive Director.

The nationwide research also asked New Zealanders how they felt about taking their kids to social environments where alcohol was served or consumed.

“Four out of five Kiwis (81%) are quite comfortable taking their children to a friend’s house or out to a restaurant or café where alcohol is being consumed, and they are equally comfortable having a drink around their kids at home. Around half the Kiwis surveyed have taken kids to a sports match, concert or bar where alcohol was served,” says Bridget.

“We already know that one of the keys to a better drinking culture is sociability – that means having a drink is merely a choice made as part of a social gathering – not the reason for the social gathering.

“It’s about keeping safe and social. And young adult drinkers are showing the way with more and more choosing to either drink moderately or not to drink at all.

“People are drinking less and less harmfully, and they’re choosing more no and low alcohol drinks to suit their personal circumstances and lifestyle or social situation,” says Bridget.

© Scoop Media

