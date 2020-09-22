2020 NZIOB Conference Explores An Industry And A Built Environment That Is ‘built To Last’

The New Zealand Institute of Building (NZIOB) has developed a reputation within New Zealand for creating large-scale industry events that promote new technologies and methods, that if adopted, will lead to a more profitable and productive construction sector. Traditionally the content delivered at a NZIOB conference was reserved for in-person attendees. For 2020, that restriction no longer applies as this year’s Built to Last conference can be attended both in-person and virtually. The result is that the Institute’s reputation for hosting leading-edge construction forums now extends beyond New Zealand’s shores.

Built to Last is positioned as a deep dive into new ideas that will transform and strengthen construction industries globally. Focusing on the core topics of resilience, technology and wellbeing, Built to Last will be delivered in a hybrid format, with ‘in-person’ and ‘virtual’ speakers and attendees alike.

Programme highlights include:

Case Study: Scott Base Redevelopment Project

Presented by: Simon Shelton, Scott Base Redevelopment Senior Project Manager, Antarctica New Zealand; Euan Mac Kellar, Principal, Jasmax; Anthony Leighs, Managing Director, Leighs Construction

The redevelopment of Scott Base, New Zealand’s home in Antarctica, is the largest and most complex project ever undertaken by Antarctica New Zealand. The ultimate ‘Built to Last’ case study, this session will examine the core topics of resilience, technology and wellbeing in what is arguably the harshest environment in the world.

Simon Lincoln, Asia Pacific Director, Make Architects, Hong Kong/London/Sydney*

Designed to last: An international journey (the benefit of enduring design as a catalyst for maximising the potential of our built environment)

Shawn Achor, New York Times bestselling author & Founder of GoodThinkInc., Texas, USA*

How to develop resilience for ourselves (the individual), while collectively growing the resilience of the companies and industry in which we work (the ecosystem)

*Shawn ‘s TED Talk presentation is one of the 25 most popular talks of all time, having drawn more than 22 million viewers to date.

· Jesse Devitte, Co-founder and General Partner, Building Ventures, Boston & San Francisco, USA*

For a Better Built World: How do we develop a productive, profitable, and resilient construction industry that is built to last?

*Presented virtually via live webstream

The focus of Built to Last is to promote the development of a resilient and effective construction industry, that in turn can deliver a resilient and effective built environment. Further details and ticket information can be viewed at the Built to Last website.

