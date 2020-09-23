Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Approves Transpower’s $143m Voltage Stability Project In Waikato And Upper North Island

Wednesday, 23 September 2020, 8:47 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has approved Transpower’s proposal to recover up to $143 million of investment to manage voltage stability in the Waikato and Upper North Island region.

Transpower submitted a major capital expenditure proposal to the Commission in December 2019 for the first stage of a two-stage project related to the anticipated closure of major generation plants in the Waikato region. These closures could cause voltage management issues in Auckland and Waikato, particularly as the population grows and peak electricity demand increases.

Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission agrees with Transpower that without this investment there would be an unacceptable risk to customers and the power system if faults occurred in the region during periods of high demand. This underpinned the Commission’s draft decision in June to approve the proposal and was echoed by stakeholders in their submissions.

“We conducted a thorough evaluation of the proposal to ensure that it is appropriate and will deliver significant benefits to consumers by improving the resilience of the electricity system. We are grateful to stakeholders for their considered feedback on our draft decision, which has informed our final decision today,” Ms Begg said.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the announced closure of the Tiwai aluminium smelter in Southland adds some uncertainty to forecast electricity demand, how soon the investment will be needed, and the potential costs of delivering the project.

“However, we consider the need for this investment remains. We’re also comfortable that our final decision gives Transpower the flexibility through an incentive scheme and extended delivery timeframe to manage uncertainty and ensure that the money is invested efficiently.”

The $143 million investment will increase transmission charges for some consumers.

“While we recognise that this will have some impact on consumer bills, the investment is needed to make sure the lights stay on and to safeguard the future stability of electricity supply to the region,” Ms Begg said.

“As stakeholders requested, Transpower is also continuing to explore the scope for alternative solutions to meet the investment need. This includes grid-scale batteries that could defer more expensive investment in equipment. Transpower has committed to seeking an amendment to our final decision if it identifies a better alternative, and we expect it to follow through on that.”

A copy of the final decision paper can be found on the Commission’s website.

Background

  • Transpower owns and operates the national grid – the high-voltage transmission network connecting generation plant with towns and cities across New Zealand.
  • The Commission seeks to promote the long-term benefit of consumers of regulated services by regulating such services under Part 4 of the Commerce Act. The regulated services under Part 4 include electricity transmission services provided by Transpower.
  • The Commission regulates the electricity transmission line services that Transpower supplies to consumers through an individual price-quality path (IPP) under Part 4 of the Commerce Act. When setting the IPP, we approve Transpower’s base capital expenditure allowance for each of the 5 years the regulatory period covers – the current period runs from 2020 to 2025.
  • Transpower may at any time submit a major capital expenditure proposal to the Commission seeking to invest in and recover major capital expenditure. The rules relating to Transpower’s major capital expenditure (capex) projects are set out in the Transpower Capital Expenditure Input Methodology (Capex IM) Determination.
  • Major capex projects are defined as those that have an expected cost greater than $20 million, and are for new assets or upgrades that enhance or develop the transmission grid. They do not include ‘like for like’ asset replacements.
  • The Capex IM requires Transpower to obtain the Commission’s approval for major capex projects in order to recover the full cost of its investments in the national grid from consumers. Projects are approved with a maximum allowance set for the cost of the works carried out, and a list of outputs that the project must deliver.
  • The Commission may approve or decline a major capex proposal from Transpower. If the Commission approves a proposal, Transpower may, after commissioning the relevant assets and equipment, include the costs in its regulatory asset base and then recover those costs as transmission charges allocated according to the transmission pricing methodology (TPM).
  • If, after the Commission approves a major capex proposal, Transpower identifies a better solution, Transpower must apply to the Commission for an amendment to the approved outputs to provide for the better solution.
  • The Electricity Authority has recently finalised and issued guidelines to Transpower to develop a new TPM. Once developed and approved, the new TPM will apply to Transpower’s future recovery of the costs of this project.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 