First National Recycling Programme For Razors Launches In New Zealand

P&G brands Gillette and Venus have joined forces with TerraCycle to launch a free national recycling programme for all brands of razors and their packaging.

A first-of-its-kind programme in New Zealand, shavers can now collect and ship all their disposable and refillable razors, blade cartridges and plastic packaging to TerraCycle, who will turn them into new products.

While technically recyclable, the metal and plastic components of razors are time consuming to separate and sort, meaning they usually end up in landfill.

But now, thanks to the new Gillette Razor Recycling Programme from Gillette and Venus, any household, community organisation, business or individual can sign up to recycle these items as well as raise money for the school, sports club, or charity of their choosing.

To participate in the programme, shavers simply sign up through the TerraCycle website, download a free shipping label and place their used razors in any cardboard box or carton. These can be sent for free through New Zealand Post.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Australia and New Zealand Communications Director, Claudia Manuel, said the company was proud to introduce this new recycling solution as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

“At P&G, our ambition is to be a force for good and that includes offering consumers more sustainable solutions. We are thrilled to partner with TerraCycle on this initiative to make all brands of razors and packaging – not just our Gillette and Venus products – fully recyclable in Australia for the first time.”

Jean Bailliard, General Manager of TerraCycle New Zealand, said he expected that this will be one of TerraCycle’s most popular recycling initiatives to date.

“As a nation, Kiwis are keen for more options to recycle commonly used items like razors. We expect spaces in this program to fill up fast and encourage anyone wishing to participate to sign up now and start collecting.”

“We are also encouraging community participation in the programme through sports clubs, gyms and community centres to increase the volume of collections even further,” he said.

To join the Gillette Razor Recycling Programme, Kiwis simply sign up through the TerraCycle website. As a bonus incentive for recyclers, and to encourage community collection sign ups, for every kilogram of razors and packaging sent to TerraCycle, collectors will earn a donation toward the school, sports club or charity of their choice. Gillette is encouraging recyclers to donate to their nominated charity Movember.

To learn more and join the programme, head to: www.terracycle.com/en-NZ/brigades/gillette-nz.

