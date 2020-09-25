Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tech Industry Heavyweight Joins Catalyst Cloud Board

Friday, 25 September 2020, 10:09 am
Press Release: Catalyst Cloud

Tech industry heavyweight joins Catalyst Cloud boardLocal cloud computing innovators, Catalyst Cloud, have announced the appointment of Dave Moskovitz as an independent director.

An internet pioneer and tech industry stalwart, Moskovitz brings more than 25 years’ experience as a technology entrepreneur, professional director and start up investor to the role. His contribution to startup investment was recognised when he was awarded the New Zealand Angel Association’s Arch Angel award as New Zealand’s top angel investor in 2018.

Moskovitz serves on a number of boards including MetService, Jaipuna and Xerra. He also chairs the Global Entrepreneurship Network and holds leadership and advisory roles in a range of other tech and entrepreneur related industry organisations.

“We are delighted Dave has agreed to join the Board and contribute his depth of experience to the continued growth of Catalyst Cloud”, said Catalyst Cloud Managing Director, Bruno Lago. “As an organisation, we share a similar vision for Aotearoa, to make the cloud more accessible to accelerate the growth of our digital economy. Dave has his finger on the pulse of New Zealand and global tech, business and public sectors, and we look forward to tapping into his vast knowledge and foresight as we continue to roll out powerful, cost effective and easy to implement cloud services developed especially for the local market”, said Lago.

“I have long been an admirer of Catalyst Cloud”, said Moskovitz. “They had the foresight to invest in three local cloud data centre regions back in 2016 so New Zealand could have its own cloud native infrastructure”, he went on. “There has never been a better time for businesses to migrate to the cloud. I’m excited to support Catalyst Cloud on their journey to offer a compelling homegrown alternative to overseas public cloud providers, keeping data and revenues in NZ as we strive to Build Back Better”, Moskovitz said.

About Catalyst Cloud
Catalyst Cloud is New Zealand's leading local innovator in true cloud computing; the first to offer infrastructure as a service with the five essential characteristics of cloud computing according to NIST. As a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider in New Zealand, they are the first to offer a CNCF Certified Kubernetes platform service onshore.

The New Zealand owned company has offices in Wellington and Auckland and provides locally based cloud services at international standards. Catalyst Cloud has been offering cloud computing services since 2014 and became an independent company within the Catalyst IT group in August 2017.

As a New Zealand owned and operated business, Catalyst Cloud is dedicated to making the cloud more accessible and to growing the digital economy in Aotearoa, with powerful, cost-effective, and easy to implement cloud solutions, developed especially for the local market.

Website: catalystcloud.nz

