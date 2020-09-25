Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chief Experiences Officer To Step Down After 20 Years At The Helm

Friday, 25 September 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Poutama Trust

After 20 years leading the Poutama Trust, Richard Jones (Ngāti Maniapoto, Rangitāne ki Tamaki nui a Rua, Ngāti Whakaue & Ngāti Pikiao) will step down as Chief Experiences Officer in March 2021, as the Trust looks to the future.

Poutama Chair Brian Tunui has paid tribute to Mr Jones and his significant contribution to Māori business development.

“Richard has been the face of Poutama for almost 25 years, but more importantly he was the architect of our Trust’s whakapapa and he shaped the organisation. Over the years, Poutama has invested $28million in over 3,200 Maori businesses, and Richard has had an instrumental role in that.

“It’s not too much to say that he has been a trailblazer for Maori business development, and the Board is indebted to him for his mahi.

“Richard has unselfishly served Māoridom and Poutama client businesses, he has literally travelled the country many times over visiting whānau, marae, iwi asset holding companies, and Poutama client businesses. He’s laid the foundation that ensures our Trust and the people we work with will continue to benefit for years to come,” said Mr Tunui.

Poutama is an independent charitable trust that was established in 1988 to provide business development services to Māori, and to promote Māori economic development.

Mr Jones says leading collaboration among Māori enterprises primarily in the Food & Beverage sector with connections into the renewable energy and investment sectors has been one of his proudest achievements. The power of collaboration allows Māori to share experiences and ideas, and to work together across whānau, hapū and iwi boundaries.

“I’ve been humbled to be involved in Poutama and what we have been able to achieve alongside the amazing people we work with.

“My role has been a lot easier thanks to the freedom to operate and the support that I’ve had from the Poutama Board of Trustees over the years. That freedom has enabled us to do things a bit differently.

“I thank the Board, and our team, for all their support and I look forward to the future for Poutama,” said Mr Jones.

The Board will begin a recruitment process over the coming months. Mr Jones will stay with Poutama as an independent consultant from April until September 2021, to support a smooth transition to the new leadership.

Mr Tunui said the Board is focused on the future with succession planning being an important strategy for any Māori organisation.

“The opportunities and issues that Māori businesses and owners encounter today are quite different to those they faced 10 years ago. The current climate and circumstances are dictating where we need to go, so we will look to use this change as an opportunity to explore new pathways that will enable Poutama to prepare our clients for the future.

“While these are strange times and there is a lot of uncertainty, Māori businesses will continue to adapt and evolve. Poutama is committed to being there as they do,” said Mr Tunui.

For more information visit: www.poutama.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Poutama Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 