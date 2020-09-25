Simplicity Announces Funding For Youth And Environment Charities

Simplicity, the nonprofit KiwiSaver and Investment Fund manager which gives 15% of fees to the Simplicity Charitable Trust, today announced its biggest donations to date.

Over $250,000 has been donated to five organisations across New Zealand, doing critical work for young people and the environment.

Lifewise Charitable Trust - $50,000 to support their youth housing programme in Auckland.

Kiwis for Kiwis Foundation - $50,000 for their kiwi creche in Napier, raising young kiwi for release in a sanctuary on Mahia Peninsula.

Recreate - $70,000 to set up a new hub in Wellington providing development opportunities for young people with disabilities.

The Loft - $50,000 to support this unique ‘one-stop-shop’ in Christchurch, which helps connect families in need to the right social services.

Routeburn Dart Wildlife Trust - $36,000 for managing traps to protect native birds in the Routeburn and Dart valleys.

“This round of funding is going to some great kiwi charities,” said Simplicity Managing Director Sam Stubbs. “They were selected for their track record of making an impact.”

The Trust makes donations based on feedback from Simplicity's members.

“We survey members regularly,” explained Mr Stubbs. “They have consistently identified a number of key issues for the Trust to prioritise, including environment, youth and homelessness.”

The Trust has given away over $700,000 this year. This included over $100,000 of donations to support charities helping kiwis during the Covid-19 lockdown and the start of a long-term tree planting programme, which saw 15,000 native trees planted by Trees that Count.

“Simplicity is growing fast, so the donations are too,” said Mr Stubbs. “We’re now giving a million dollars annually, which will grow as we do.”

Simplicity has 48,000+ members and $2.1 billion of assets under management. The most recent Morningstar survey, for the three years to the end of September, shows Simplicity KiwiSaver funds to be the best performing overall. It is also New Zealand’s lowest cost mortgage lender, charging 2.25% for first home buyers, without any early repayment penalties.

