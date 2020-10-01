Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Premium Clean: Why You Need To Turn Your Back From Unnatural Cleaning Solutions & Supplies

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 4:59 pm
Press Release: Premium Clean

Green Cleaning vs. Traditional Cleaning: Why You Need to Turn Your Back from Unnatural Cleaning Solutions and Supplies According to Premium Clean

“The term ‘clean and green’ has started to become a cliche when pertaining to New Zealand’s refreshing surroundings and cultural identity,” says Priyanka Dhiman, Director of Premium Clean. “However, when we talk about our cleaning solutions at Premium Clean, ‘clean and green’ remains to be a priority as we touch every corner of your space.” she continues.

Taking pride in implementing eco-friendly and easy-to-use cleaning principles, the said Auckland-based, tech-enabled cleaning services company envisions a greener future not only for the environment but also for the health of their cleaners and customers. “With our current environmental situation, turning our backs from unnatural cleaning solutions is exactly what we need.” expresses the director.

Green cleaning has been a word on the street for quite some time now. But what does it really mean? Since when did the term “chemical” necessitate “harmful”?

Green Cleaning vs. Traditional Cleaning

To start, green cleaning is opting for cleaning solution alternatives that are safe for the environment; they do not emit any pollutants when used. For Premium Clean, going green all starts with the pledge of cutting their plastic bag consumption and completely disregarding the use of cleaning agents that possess highly-toxic and harmful chemicals.

Most of the cleaning solutions that are found in department stores are traditional, and they’ve been proven to have potentially unpleasant effects on public health. Daily use of these chemicals put cleaners at risk of having respiratory ailments, allergic reactions and even central nervous system disorders.

“We are fully aware of the health risks of using unnatural cleaning solutions, ” Alisha Dsouza, head of HR department, shares the impact of going green to the well-being of their customers, and of course, the cleaners they hired. “Their safety comes first. Always.” she pledges.

Cleaner and Greener NZ

Maintaining a clean home doesn’t require toxin-rich cleaning solutions; you can definitely find green cleaning products even in your pantry staples— baking soda, and vinegar to name a few.

Never underestimate the little switches you do, most especially the switch to green cleaning. Because these tiny acts, when consistently done, create a huge impact for the environment.

Premium Clean recognizes the effects of non-environmental activities for the planet which is why they relentlessly promote sustainability and green cleaning.

About Premium Clean

Originating in New Zealand since 2015, Premium Clean is a cleaning company that has completed more than 30,000 cleaning jobs and has continuously operated in more than 9 cities.

As a Kiwi-owned company, ‘clean and green’ is their thrust, even applying this as they touch every corner of your space. They have also adopted the use of technology to save their customers’ time and deliver consistent service.

You can book their cleaning services here:

https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/all-services/

