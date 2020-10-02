A Look Back In Time

“Not all cryptocurrencies are created equal, which is evident when you look at the cryptocurrencies which dominated the leader board in 2013” says Clive Jimmieson of Crossgate Capital – New Zealand’s first regulated share offer in a company investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

While the Top 10 cryptocurrencies in 2013 were receiving a lot of attention, the majority of them no longer feature in the headlines.

Jimmieson added, “Since the launch of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has dominated. Over the years, its influence has led to the emergence of numerous other cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrencies that can stand the test of time have the potential to contribute to the growth in this asset class”.

While knowledge about cryptocurrencies is building and the use case is increasing, actually investing in cryptocurrencies can still be daunting for many investors. Challenges include trying to identify which cryptocurrencies to buy, storage, tax, reporting and keeping track of this fast-moving market.

Jimmieson commented that “Crossgate Capital is a traditional investment vehicle, with shares titled in the investor’s name. This provides an easy way to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, without having to be tech savvy. We manage all the challenges of investing on your behalf.”

For more information visit www.crossgatecapital.co.nz

ABOUT CROSSGATE CAPITAL LIMITED

Crossgate was founded to provide investors a simple way to invest in cryptocurrencies through a traditional share offering.

Crossgate Capital Limited is a registered financial service provider (FSP number: FSP649949), allowing it to participate in an FMC offer as an issuer or offeror of financial products.

Crossgate Capital Limited is the issuer of the Shares. The Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for the offer is available at www.crossgatecapital.co.nz and on request.

The PDS and other useful information is also available at www.business.govt.nz/disclose, offer number 12554 or visit the visit the Sorted Smart Investor site and review the Crossgate Capital offer documents.

