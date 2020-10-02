If We Are Going To Level One – Go Immediately

Government can help give Auckland a new head of steam immediately if the decision is made to shift to Level One and join the rest of the New Zealand by doing the paperwork now to reignite the economy, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“The region has been working at slow speed for two weeks too long so there is not a moment to lose when we are given the go ahead to move to Level One. Business is ready to jump straight in and increase capacity to rebuild lives, livelihoods and business capacity to start generating revenue,” he said.

“There’s no reason to draw out the agony because of bureaucratic pro forma process. Government can do the work in advance as it has for the rest of the country to have the public health order ready so the move to Level One has immediate affect and Auckland can start resurfacing. That’s good for everyone, good for jobs and good for the economy.”

