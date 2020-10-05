Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waitomo Caves Opportunity With Future Options

Monday, 5 October 2020, 10:18 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and buildings housing a ‘classic Kiwi kai’ food and beverage establishment which relied heavily on high-volume international tourism numbers – now no longer travelling to New Zealand as a result of Covid-19 border restrictions – have been placed on the market for sale.

Roselands Restaurant located near the Waitomo Caves in the South Waikato had been operating successfully as a large format eatery catering to the high-volume bus-transported in-bound tourism market, and as a functions venue to the domestic guest sector. It had a capacity to seat up to 300 guests within the 220-square metre premises.

Serving such classic New Zealand dishes as roast lamb and roast pork, barbequed steaks and sausages, coleslaw and potato salads, strawberries and cream, and kiwifruit pavlova, the venue was previously busy seven days a week.

However, the Roselands Restaurant business ceased trading during New Zealand’s Covid-19 level four and level three lockdown period, and as a result is now a dormant asset. The property is some three kilometres from the centre of Waitomo’s commercial hub.

Assets and chattels included in the Roselands Restaurant sale include all of the venue’s tables and chairs, cutlery, crockery and glassware, a fully fitted out bar with back-bar refrigeration units, and a full commercial kitchen with multiple hobs, deep fryers, stainless steel benching, and walk-in chiller units.

Now the land, buildings and business assets formerly used by Roselands Restaurant at 579 Fullerton Rd in Waitomo - including 6.1-hectares of land and a separate owner’s residence - are being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Hamilton, with tenders closing on November 5. Salesperson Josh Smith said the Roselands Restaurant opportunity was being offered as a non-trading entity.

“The impacts of the international travel restrictions now in place around New Zealand’s borders and the subsequent evaporation of international tourists had an immediate and catastrophic impact on what was Roselands’ business model - which had a 90 percent reliance on foreign holidaymakers coming into the Waitomo region by the bus load,” Smith said

“When 90 percent of the customer market disappeared literally overnight back in March and April, there was no chance Roselands could survive - even with the eventual lift in domestic tourism numbers.

“As a vacant premises with no goodwill valuation attached, any new owner of the Roselands Restaurant chattels, fittings and fixtures, can look at a range of options for building the business up from the ground again,” Smith said.

“There are multiple opportunities for the property – either trading as a hands-on owner-operated entity, or leased to a hospitality operator. With a vast amount of undeveloped paddock space available within the property, there is also the potential – subject to council consent – to add accommodation at either a backpacker level, or in motel style units.

“While Roselands Restaurant’s previous owners had chosen not to ‘pivot’ into a new business model in this new Covid-19 trading environment, the opportunity is now in place for a more motivated new operator to look at bringing the business back to life under a new framework.

“The Roseland Restaurant business, while busier over the summer period, was certainly not wholly seasonally-reliant as the nature of the nearby Waitomo Caves attractions, being underground, meant visitor numbers to those location were busy year-round. As the biggest restaurant and function venue of its type in the South Waikato, Roselands Restaurant venue simply piggybacked off that.”

Smith said the long-term forecast for Waitomo’s tourism sector was positive – as supported by two local organisations receiving funding under the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment’s Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP). Some 305 companies and tourism organisations across New Zealand applied to the fund.

The STAPP business support mechanism was set up during level four and level three lockdowns in April and May, and allocated grants of $2million to glow worm cave visit company Discover Waitomo, and $500,000 to cave abseiling adventure firm Waitomo Adventures.

“The apportioning of public funding into these tourism organisations, which both work in the same locality as Roselands, reflects the Government’s long-term regional faith in the Waitomo tourism sector,” he said.

“The opportunity is there at Roselands for a new owner/operator to create a fresh format for these Covid-19 effected times. While the ‘Kiwi kai’ format worked well for international tourists – exposing them to local fare – the same concept is probably not as relevant for New Zealanders who eat that style of food every week.

“The new clientele demographic could well be more suited to a gourmet burger and woodfired pizza menu with a selection of New Zealand craft beer for example.”

Smith said there was also the opportunity of reinvigorating what was Roselands’ functions and events business – encompassing weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. The venue’s sealed driveway and car parking spaces are wide enough to sustain both large tourist buses and cars.

“With a population catchment area ranging from Hamilton in the north to Taumaranui in the south, the venue’s ambience and setting offer an attractive alternative to hosting those sort of functions in town halls or the local hotels,” Smith said.

“With a smattering of accommodation providers in the immediate vicinity – ranging from budget holiday park style options up to private B & B style providers, there is the option for guests attending functions to stay in the locality overnight. For those coming from further afield, they would most likely tie in their stay with a visit to the glow worm caves.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 