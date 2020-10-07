Southern Spars Brings Together Emirates Team NZ And Cycling NZ To Prompt Innovation & Collaboration

Innovation and collaboration were themes discussed as Kiwi business, Southern Spars, brought two world class New Zealand teams together today – Emirates Team New Zealand and Cycling New Zealand’s Olympic team, both Southern Spars clients - to continue to explore ways to learn from each other.

Experts in carbon fibre, Southern Spars saw an opportunity to apply learnings gained in its core composite masts and rigging business, around strength, weight and stiffness in particular, to design a ground breaking new wheel for Cycling New Zealand’s 2016 Olympic campaign. It’s just one example of cross pollination of ideas and expertise that Southern Spars says is at the heart of Kiwi innovation.

Southern Spars has had a long history with Emirates Team New Zealand, building the boat for the last winning campaign, and supplying masts, rigging and equipment to Emirates Team New Zealand and many of the other teams.

Mark Hauser of Southern Spars says, “We have already seen learnings from cycling introduced into Americas Cup racing yacht design... but what’s the next idea no-one has thought of yet? “We are constantly looking for ways to gain any edge in design, manufacturing and, ultimately, performance. That’s what it takes if you want to be the best in the world.”

“We wanted to prompt questions like... what can we learn from each other? How can we help each other? How can we make each other better? What haven’t we thought of yet?, Hauser said. “This is the Southern Spars way.”

Cycling New Zealand visited the team base then travelled to Southern Spars to discuss further ideas around the high performance track wheel and observe the build of this in progress.

Southern Spars team say they are filled with admiration and respect for both teams and will be doing everything they can to find any possible extra edge for them both, as they continue preparations through to the Americas Cup and next Olympics.

