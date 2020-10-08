Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tickets For Air New Zealand’s World Premiere In The Air With Kiwi Band SIX60 Sell Out In Seven Hours

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Tickets for Air New Zealand’s World Premiere in the Air, a dedicated flight from Auckland to Dunedin that will premiere a new film about Kiwi band SIX60 have been snapped up in just seven hours.

Ticket holders will have the chance to rub shoulders with the band, who will be travelling on the service, as well as be the first in the world to see the film SIX60: Till the Lights Go Out by local film maker Julia Parnell.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager Brand and Marketing Jeremy O’Brien says the speed at which the flight sold out is a sign of just how popular SIX60 is with New Zealanders young and old.

“We’re thrilled the tickets sold so quickly – it’s a real reflection of the band’s popularity and how proud we are of them as Kiwis. We’re putting on our larger A321neo aircraft for the service, and we expect the full flight will help boost local business and tourism in Dunedin over the weekend. We’re really excited to host the premiere inflight and look forward to welcoming customers on board in November.”

Flight NZ660 departs Auckland for Dunedin on Saturday 14 November.

