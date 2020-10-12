Air New Zealand Offers Thousands Of Domestic Fares For Under $60

Air New Zealand is offering more than 140,000 domestic one-way fares for under $60.

The fares are available for travel in the second half of November through to the first half of February 2021.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the fares are available to all of the domestic destinations the airline flies to.

“Whether Kiwis are looking to check out a place they’re yet to explore in New Zealand or planning a catch up with friends and family, this is their chance to fly at a fantastic price.

“The school holidays brought a big boost to domestic tourism and we hope these fares will encourage New Zealanders to keep travelling and take advantage of some of the great deals tourism operators are providing at the moment.”

Flights are on sale today and tomorrow and are available to book at www.airnewzealand.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

