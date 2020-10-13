Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

US Video Game Industry Rose Over 50% Since 2010 - Up $20B

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 8:28 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

The Video Game industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in today’s economy even despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down most other industries. According to data presented by Safebettingsites.com, the market size of the video game industry in the US rose by over 50% since 2010, a growth of over 20 billion USD.

Video Game Industry Market Size Rose From $39.62B To $60.4B In The Last Decade

The industry is still one of the fastest-growing industries despite Covid-19 threatening to spoil the party in the last year of the decade. In 2010 the industry’s market size was estimated to be at $39.62B but by the end of the decade, the market size of the industry had grown to $60.4B - an impressive 52.45% increase.

Despite the industry expecting a decline of 0.4% for the year 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19, the last five years have shown an average growth of 12.1% per year between 2015 and 2020.

Number Of Businesses, Employment, And Wage Stats Also Up In The Gaming Industry

More data shows the increase in different facets of the Video Game industry such as Number of Businesses, Employment, and Wage as a direct result of the rise of the industry. As of 2020, there are 42,438 businesses that fall under the gaming industry category compared to less than 10K in 2010. Between 2015 and 2020 the number of businesses experienced an average growth of 12.1% per year. Notably, despite the pandemic crippling much of the globe, the number of businesses is expected to grow by 9.4% in 2020.

The number of people that are employed as part of the industry has also dramatically increased over the last decade. In 2020 an estimated 241,389 people work in the video game industry compared to less than 125K in 2010. In the last five years, the number of employed in the industry grew an average of 5% per year from 2010-2015. Employment growth is estimated to be at 2.3% for 2020.

Wages have also increased within the industry although 2020 failed to reach the record-high number recorded from 2016. In 2020 wages in the video game industry totalled $20.7B compared to just under $130B in 2010, but short of 2016’s high of $21.1B. The average growth of wages per year is at 1.2% between 2015-2020 with wages expected to grow by 1.8% in 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Safe Betting Sites on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 