Part Time Rangers’ Mission Boosted By International Partner

New Zealand alcoholic drinks company Part Time Rangers has today announced that it has reached an agreement to be purchased by global spirits company Brown-Forman Corporation.

Founders William and Oliver Deane will remain with the company and its mission and commitment to charitable support of wildlife conservation and environmental preservation projects will continue.

The details of the transaction are confidential, and the transaction is subject to approvals.

Part Time Rangers was founded by brothers William and Oliver Deane in their family kitchen in 2018. Since then it has grown to offer a range of six premixed low-sugar and low-calorie alcoholic drinks. Part Time Rangers’ mission is to support organisations that make a real difference to wildlife and the environment. A portion of profits are donated to animal conservation initiatives across the globe.

Brown-Forman is a 150-year-old global spirits company based in Kentucky, USA with fine quality spirit brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Woodford Reserve, and el Jimador.

Part Time Rangers founders William and Oliver Deane say that the agreement to be purchased by Brown-Forman is a validation of the brand’s mission and the support of the Part Time Ranger community.

“When we started Part Time Rangers from our family kitchen two years ago, we hoped that there was a community out there that shared our passion for good-tasting natural drinks that helped make the planet a better place.

“Our growth since then has exceeded our wildest dreams, and the sale of the business to Brown-Forman will now allow our mission to grow.

“Brown-Forman is a strong supporter of the brand and what we’re trying to achieve. Their ownership and expertise will allow us to do much more, much sooner and we’re really excited about what that means for our community.

“The decision to sell was not easy and one that we only took after assuring ourselves that Brown-Forman would be a strong custodian for the Part Time Rangers brand and community.

“This process took many months including visiting Brown-Forman in Kentucky to be sure that they understood, valued and supported the mission and direction of Part Time Rangers.

“Our message to our amazing community of Part Time Rangers is simple: we’re committed with our new owner’s support to making our community and its work stronger and better than ever before.”

Part Time Rangers was advised by Toby Groser at Montarne Partners and Scott Moran at Duncan Cotterill.

Further information on Part Time Rangers can be found here. More information on Brown-Forman can be found here.

© Scoop Media

