AMS Launches NZ Cloud-based Workforce Management Platform

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 11:55 am
Press Release: Advanced Management Systems

Established New Zealand cloud software company, AMS (Advanced Management Systems Ltd), has today announced the launch of AMS Pulse, its secure, cloud-based, workforce management platform. The next-generation solution puts the Kiwi people management provider in a strong position alongside its global competitors.

AMS Pulse recognises New Zealand owned organisations are increasingly looking for rapid digital transformation in workforce management. AMS Pulse now makes the complexities of compliance, rostering, managing and paying New Zealanders, simple and accessible via the cloud.

The AMS Pulse cloud platform is hosted in a government approved, secure, data centre. It keeps employee records in New Zealand, providing added accessibility and security.

“Buying local is no longer just about the proximity of on ground support,” says AMS, CEO, Joseph Yip. “It’s about data security, accessibility and collaboration. Lockdown has put much greater emphasis on the ability to be able to manage complex workforces remotely – for both employer and employee.”

AMS currently provides payroll and other services to the majority of NZ healthcare employees and is strongly represented across the public sector and other large enterprises in New Zealand AMS Pulse also provides the platform for a secure, collaborative, eco-system across industries to benefit New Zealand as a whole.

Users will be able to participate in sharing knowledge to establish best-practice and identifying the most effective and efficient way of managing the complexities of their industry’s workplace practice. This includes setting industry best-practice and standards many of which can be built into the AMS Pulse platform.

“We already have a handful of companies using the AMS Pulse platform, including Callaghan Innovation and the Electoral Commission”, explains Joseph Yip. “We hope to see exponential benefit for these companies from AMS taking a collaborative approach to future development.”

AMS remains a privately owned and operated company with a forty strong in-house research and development team at its Auckland headquarters. As a company AMS takes great pride in being New Zealand born and bred, with a culture of innovation that has successfully supported it over four decades in business to date.

