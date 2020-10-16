Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fusion5 Continues Its Growth With Acquisition Of Leading Corporate Performance Management Business

Friday, 16 October 2020, 9:47 am
Press Release: Fusion5

A strategic move by business applications company Fusion5 extends its professional services capabilities with an impressive portfolio of new corporate performance management (CPM) solutions, customers, and resources.

The purchase of Mindfull, a leading business intelligence consultancy, adds a further 100 clients to Fusion5’s existing customer base. Key new vendor partnerships include IBM, Informatica and Certent. Founded 25 years ago under the name Cortell, the family-owned business rebranded as Mindfull in 2014.

"With this acquisition, we welcome close to 30 new team members to Fusion5, making us one of the largest providers of CPM solutions in New Zealand," says Rebecca Tohill, Fusion5 Chief Executive New Zealand/Australia.

"Mindfull’s unique suite of solutions deepens our capability to our clients in CPM as well as significantly contributing to our growth objectives in areas such as Enterprise Data Management and Integration, Reporting Automation, and Governance. Mindfull has a huge depth of experience in a wide variety of sectors, including banking, finance, insurance, transport, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, logistics, utilities, and central and local government."

Belinda Johnson, Mindfull CEO, says the acquisition by Fusion5 helps them realise their desire to grow. "We have fantastic clients and staff, but opportunity wise, it felt as though we were only scraping the surface. Mindfull and Fusion5 have huge cultural and business synergies, and we’re both very customer centric. They have pillars we don’t have, and we have a pillar that they’ve been looking for to enable growth. We recognise that as one business we can add even more value to our customers’ businesses."

Johnson says Fusion5’s extensive support network was a compelling proposition to unite forces with Fusion5, as were the professional growth opportunities for the Mindfull team. "We’re a small team, and exposing our people to new solutions and customers will open doors for them. Knowing that our people, and their futures, will be well cared for was a very important consideration."

Leading Fusion5’s new CPM practice is Ben Schofield in the role as GM Corporate Performance and Data Management. It’s a return to familiar and welcome stomping grounds for Schofield. While joining Fusion5 directly from Datacom Schofield was with Mindfull for the six years prior and instrumental in onboarding many of its largest customers.

Schofield has considerable experience across CPM, Enterprise Data Management, Integration and Reporting, and Tohill says his leadership of the new CPM pillar in New Zealand enables Fusion5 to gain a significant foothold in the sector.

Bringing Mindfull into the fold pushes Fusion5’s portfolio out to over 900 customers and 470 staff across nine offices.

About Fusion5

Fusion5 offers a full range of digital transformation business solutions, applications, consulting services, cloud, and managed services as well as first class support and training. Their expertise covers all key functional business areas, including Enterprise Resource Planning, HR / Payroll, Customer Relationship & Experience Management, IT Service Management, and Infrastructure. They are also known for vertical specific solutions developed across a number of key industries.

Currently the company has over 900 customers, spanning multiple countries, and is recognised as being a leading partner for a range of global technologies including: Microsoft; NetSuite; Oracle JD Edwards; Avolin: Ivanti; AWS; and Azure.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fusion5 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 