Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Announcing The Winners Of The Broadband Compare Awards

Monday, 19 October 2020, 11:20 am
Press Release: NZ Compare

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 16 OCT 2020 - Friday night saw more than 200 senior-level professionals from the New Zealand Internet and Communications Technology sector come together at the Broadband Compare Awards to celebrate the best of the best in the New Zealand broadband sector.

The Awards were hosted by Broadband Compare, a free-to-use broadband comparison website operated by NZ Compare and TUANZ, the independent not-for-profit membership association with over 170 New Zealand corporate and individual members. Huawei provided vital support as the Premier Gold Sponsor for the event.

The awards were particularly relevant this year, as they come at a time where there has been more demand than ever for digital connectivity to keep us connected to family, enable flexible working and provide entertainment during the Covid pandemic.

Gavin Male, CEO for NZ Compare said, "We felt that 2020, in particular, was a time to recognise success and celebrate NZ’s broadband industry. As an essential service the entire telecoms sector has been working hard to keep Kiwis connected, come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first. It was fantastic to see entries from a huge range of providers including, Neon, Play Stuff, Farmside, Vodafone, Wireless Nation, MyRepublic, NOW, Orcon, Megatel, Nova Energy, Slingshot, 2degrees, Gravity Internet, WombatNET, Contact Energy, Network for Learning and Spritely."

A number of new categories were introduced in 2020 to reflect the changing landscape of digital connectivity and its future. New categories included Best Streaming Service Provider, Best Digital Innovation, Best Value Broadband Provider, and Emerging Leader in Digital Technology.

Craig Young, CEO for TUANZ said, "These new categories reflect the importance of innovation, value and strong leadership to ensure that our digital sector is prepared for the future. A key aspect of the awards this year is the recognition that the future of digital connectivity in New Zealand depends on strong emerging leaders. That’s why we introduced the Emerging Leader in Digital Technology category - which saw some intense, healthy competition between the leaders of tomorrow."

The range of entries displayed true innovation in the way that NZ service providers are understanding their customers’ needs and delivering ground-breaking services and packages.

Michael Chan, Awards Judge and GM of Technology for Huawei said, "This year, the biggest mass behaviour changes the world has ever experienced placed an enormous stress test on the global broadband sector. Despite the massive increase in the number of New Zealanders working and learning from home, the local providers have ensured that our nation was well connected. New Zealand’s investment in its infrastructure allowed it to lead the way, so it is an absolute honour to celebrate the excellence, achievement and innovation across this sector."

The 2020 Broadband Compare Awards Winners are:

Best Digital Innovation 2020 Winner: Spritely

Best Bundled Plan 2020 Winner: Slingshot

Best Customer Support 2020 Winner: NOW Broadband

Best Fibre Broadband Provider 2020 Winner: Orcon

Best Rural Service Provider 2020 Winner: Farmside

Best Service Provider Under 10,000 Customers 2020 Winner: Gravity Internet

Best Streaming Service Provider 2020 Winner: Neon

Best Value Broadband Provider 2020 Winner: Slingshot

Best Wireless Service Provider 2020 Winner: Wireless Nation

Emerging Leader in Digital Technology 2020 Winner: Chris Coromandel, Vodafone

NZ Service Provider of the Year 2020 Winner: Vocus

NZ Compare People's Choice Award 2020 Winner: Slingshot

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Compare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 