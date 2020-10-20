Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New World Papakura “Zooming” Forward With Next Evolution Of Omnichannel Shopping Experience

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

New World Papakura are set to revolutionise supermarket technology with the trial of Zoom Trolleys in-store. Frictionless and new technologies are forever changing within the FMCG industry and Zoom Trolleys have been introduced to further enhance customers’ shopping experience.

With the trial set to begin on Monday 19 October, New World Papakura customers will have until the end of November to test out the new technology for themselves.

Simon Kennedy Chief Digital Officer at Foodstuffs North Island says, “We’ve taken customer feedback from our first iteration of the trolleys, which we trialled at New World Pukekohe last year, and applied these learnings to what customers will now see on trial at New World Papakura. The beauty about trials is that we were able to gather customer feedback in real time and further adapt the technology to better suit customers’ shopping needs. Gathering more feedback and refining the Zoom Trolley offer will be an integral part of this new trial. We’re looking forward to offering customers a more seamless, integrated shopping experience.”

A key learning from the first trial is that customers liked the hands-free, large screen experience with Zoom, but also wanted the option of taking the trolley back to their car to pack their groceries. This led the team to the drawing board again to re-design the trolleys with a removable device so customers can retrieve the tablet at customer service upon arrival and drop it back off at customer service upon exit. Zoom Trolleys enable customers to walk around the store hands-free; there’s no looking back and forth at your phone or carrying it one hand for the duration of the shop.

The Zoom Trolleys will also come with a built-in scanner which is a convenient tool to help customers shop, as it helps track savings and spend in real time. It’s a handy budgeting tool and provides a hygienic way to limit fresh handling by allowing customers to weigh, scan and pack their own produce minimising any double handling. It also saves time at the checkout as customers have already scanned and packed their own groceries - they simply need to zoom through the dedicated checkout and be on their way.

New World Papakura owner operator Peter Lynch says “We’re excited to offer Zoom Trolleys to customers and look forward to receiving their feedback on them. It’s a great solution for customers who want to keep track of their budget while they shop in store.”

How it works:

Step 1) Register for New World Clubcard, download and login to the New World App to use Zoom Trolleys.

Step 2) Enter store, collect the device, and insert it into the special Zoom Trolley.

Step 3) Scan the QR code using the New World App and start shopping!

Step 4) Head to a designated or normal checkout lane when ready and use the New World App to transfer the Zoom Trolley shop to the point-of-sale system.

Zoom Trolley features will include:

  • Savings and promo messages as you shop
  • Budgeting - track your spend as you shop
  • Shopping List - add products or ingredients to your iShop shopping list for use on Zoom Trolley if you wish
  • Product sorting - automatically sorts shopping lists into alphabetical order and ticks them off as you add them to the trolley using Zoom Trolley

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 