Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Protein Project: Research Reveals Kiwis Need Better Education On Nutrition Fundamentals

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Tasti

20 October 2020 - Despite living in a country where health and wellbeing is among the top 10 concerns for New Zealanders[1], new research released today has revealed that New Zealanders need further education on the fundamentals of eating a balanced and nutritious diet.

Kiwi-owned company, Tasti, has commissioned a study[2] to assess how much knowledge the nation has around protein intake and probiotic benefits. It comes as the snacking favourite launches its brand-new Protein+ Probiotics bar, developed to keep consumers feeling fuller for longer.

Tasti’s Protein Project Study shows that while more than half of us have a genuine interest in meeting our daily nutritional needs (60%), more than three quarters of us do not know enough about ingredient intake, such as how much protein to consume each day (78%).

Registered nutritionist, Dr Mikki Williden, who helps educate New Zealanders on the nutrition required to suit their individual needs, says, “Protein is one ingredient that has many misconceptions. Most people incorporate an adequate amount of protein in their evening meal and think this does the trick, but the distribution of protein is important.

“Having the right amount in early meals, and/or planned snacks throughout the day, is essential to meet our daily needs. This also helps prevent fluctuating blood sugars that can cause energy dips, and keep us fuller for longer – preventing a 3pm dive into the vending machine.

“It’s great to see additional higher protein convenient options out there that make protein more available when you haven’t had the opportunity to prepare food in advance.”

Tasti has consistently been innovating in New Zealand’s snack market and was the first to introduce Protein Nut bars in 2013. The new Protein+ Probiotics bar combines carefully selected superfood ingredients with a natural source of plant-protein – leaving consumers feeling fuller for longer, as well as combining the power of probiotics to aid digestion.

Josette Prince, Managing Director of Tasti, says the latest research shows there is room to educate Kiwis on the benefits of protein and probiotics, as well as how much they should be consuming – particularly when looking at the snacking category.

“We saw a gap in the market to introduce a new bar which combines protein and probiotics in an easy on-the-go snack. This is the first time we’ve combined protein and probiotics, and we know this innovation will be beneficial to our consumers”.

The Protein+ Probiotics range is formulated with a light and crispy nut bar with wholesome ingredients and a delicious choc base. Each bar contains 25% plant-based protein, with a good source of fibre and carefully selected superfood ingredients.

The new range is available in three flavours including: Manuka Honey + Almond, Mango + Coconut, and Red Berries.

Shoppers can find the new Protein+ Probiotics bars at New World and Pak N Save in the North Island and Countdown stores nationwide. The snack bar retails for $4.89 and will be available for purchase in stores from October.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tasti on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 