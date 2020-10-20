Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Top Office Dog Competition Opens

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 12:17 pm
Frog Recruitment

New Zealand’s annual search for the nation’s top office dog is underway, and competition organisers have widened the event to include Top Work from Home Dog - an addition they expect will be popular amongst Kiwi workers.

A survey by the award organisers, recruitment agency Frog Recruitment, found three out of four New Zealanders working from home during the COVID-19 lockdowns confirmed their pooch helped their mental wellbeing. The survey of 383 dog owners, revealed more than half (54 percent) of owners said their dog is a key reason to want to work from home (WFH).

Frog managing director Shannon Barlow said it’s well proven that dogs at work improve employee mental health.

“When workers were forced to work from home through the COVID-19 lockdown, adapting and readapting to an ever-changing work environment was stressful. Our research found a sharp rise in employee burnout, with more than 64 percent feeling more burnt out at work than they did prior to the lockdown. But there is much research to highlight the impressive impact a four-legged friend can have on workplace wellbeing - and more recently, on the mental health of the WFH workforce.

“Dogs in the office or home office help their owners and colleagues by bringing positive benefits including improving morale, reducing absenteeism and stress-related illnesses, and helping to improve employees’ mental health,” says Shannon.

Intrigued by the benefits of paw-power, Frog created this nationwide feel-good competition, which sees more than 420,000 people engaging with it through social media channels.

Now in its fifth year, the search for the country’s top canine colleagues will award the revered title of New Zealand’s Top Office [& Home Office] Dog to one canine that demonstrates a commitment to improving the work lives of their human colleagues. Sitting alongside the Top Office Dog, will be the winners of Top Dog with a Job and People’s Choice.

Judging will be undertaken by sponsors PETstock, Frog Recruitment and a celebrity judge. This year’s prize package includes a NZ Top Office Dog trophy for each category winner.

Allan the Weimaraner from Electric Kiwi is the reigning NZ Top Office Dog.

Chris Scott from Electric Kiwi says Allan concedes it’s time to welcome in a new top dog.

“When Allan heard it was almost time for the 2020 NZ Top Dog competition to kick off again, he climbed down from his hand-crafted mahogany dog bed, yawned, stretched and said "would it really be fair if I won it again? I mean yes, it would because I am obviously worthy, but isn't it time I let another dog take the fame and prestige that accompanies such an accolade? Time will tell." He then turned and walked outside where he proceeded to eat something one of the human colleagues had dropped on the ground several hours earlier,” said Chris.

Entries are now open until 2 November for dogs across New Zealand to be nominated for this year’s awards. Entering a canine colleague in the NZ Top Office Dog competition is as quick as a game of fetch. Visit www.frogrecruitment.co.nz/nztopdog to complete the entry form and upload a photo of your workplace’s top canine to Instagram. Don’t forget to tag @frogrecruitment, @petstock_nz and use the hashtag #nztopdog

The winners will be announced by Frog Recruitment during the world’s largest Zoom meeting attended by dogs on Tuesday, 10 November.

