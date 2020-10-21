INFINZ Awards Recognise Excellence In New Zealand’s Financial And Capital Markets Eco-System

The 2020 INFINZ Awards were celebrated on Tuesday 20 October 2020 at a gala black-tie dinner at Shed 10, Queens Wharf, Auckland City. Over 620 guests enjoyed an evening to celebrate excellence in the financial and capital markets eco-system in New Zealand.

The Awards are facilitated by the Institute of Finance Professionals in New Zealand Inc (INFINZ), a professional body with more than 1,800 individual members, including treasury professionals, investment analysts, fund managers, bankers, lawyers and students in New Zealand.“The INFINZ Awards are directed at raising standards in the industry and thereby enhancing the capacity for NZ businesses to raise debt and equity and grow the economy,” says Jim McElwain, Executive Director of INFINZ.

There were 15 awards delivered on the night, with many of the categories determined by judging nominations from the industry, with 36 experienced professionals having acted as judges, contributing their time and energy to determine the awards in the areas in which they have special expertise.

In addition, some awards are determined through voting. Eleven leading fund managers are polled to determine the broking-related awards, including that of the Research Analyst of the Year. These institutions and the research analysts from four sharebroking firms are polled for the Market Leaders Best Investor Relations Award.

In addition, two INFINZ Fellowships and one Distinguished Fellowship were awarded on the night. An INFINZ Fellowship not only recognises an individual’s career success but also the wider contribution they have made to the finance and capital markets industry.

Fellowships were awarded to former INFINZ Board member Mark Butcher, who is CEO of the NZ Local Government Funding Agency, and to senior treasury professional and company director, Alison Gerry.

A Distinguished Fellowship was awarded to current INFINZ Director and Chair of the Advocacy Committee, Ross Pennington, for his lengthy and outstanding commitment to the betterment of NZ’s financial and capital markets.

“The focus of the INFINZ Awards is on those actions and individuals who have added most value to corporate New Zealand and hence the economy,” commented Jim McElwain.

The INFINZ Category Award winners are:

PwC – NZ Equity Market Transaction of the Year:

- Infratil’s NZ$400m raise to partially fund the acquisition of Vodafone

Issuer: Infratil

Sole Lead Manager: UBS New Zealand

Chapman Tripp – M&A Transaction of the Year:

- The NZ$3.4bn sale of Vodafone New Zealand to Infratil and Brookfield

Financial Advisors: Craigs Investment Partners and Deutsche Bank

MinterEllisonRuddWatts – Research Analyst of the Year:

- Stephen Ridgewell, Craigs Investment Partners

The Business – Excellence in Institutional Banking:

- Westpac Institutional Banking: Excellence in Leading and Accelerating Sustainable Finance

NZX – Emerging Leaders Best Investor Relations:

- AFT Pharmaceuticals

Public Trust – Debt Deal of the Year:

- NZ$800m funding to assist Infratil’s acquisition of Vodafone NZ

Borrower: Infratil Finance

Sole Financial Arranger: ANZ Bank

Massey Business School – Sharebroking Firm of the Year:

- Forsyth Barr

Chapman Tripp – Fund Manager of the Year – Equities:

- Milford Asset Management

University of Auckland Business School - Emerging Leader:

Two winners:

- Hayley Cassidy, Chief General Counsel, BNZ Bank

- Chintaka Ranatunga, Lead General Partner of Global from Day One

Fitch Ratings – Fund Manager of the Year – Bonds:

- Fisher Funds

Guardian Trust – NZ Debt Market Issue of the Year:

- TR Group NZ$75m fixed rate secured bonds

Joint Lead Managers: Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac

Jarden – Market Leaders Best Investor Relations:

- Fisher & Paykel

Craigs Investment Partners - Excellence in Treasury:

- Synlait Milk

Hunter Campbell Diversity and Inclusion:

- Anna Buchly, Chair Bell Gully

Caldwell Partners – Leadership Award:

- Andy Borland, Managing Director, Scales Corporation

INFINZ Fellowships were awarded to:

- Mark Butcher

- Alison Gerry

INFINZ Distinguished Fellowship was awarded to:

- Ross Pennington

About INFINZ

INFINZ is a professional body with a membership of over 1,800 individuals drawn from across the financial and capital markets eco-system in New Zealand and includes treasury professionals, investment analysts, fund managers, bankers, lawyers and students. www.infinz.com

About the INFINZ Industry Awards

2020 is the 18th year of the INFINZ Awards. Their purpose is to recognise excellence in the NZ financial and capital markets eco-system and to raise standards in the marketplace. Each Award has its own criteria and judging process.

