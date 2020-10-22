2degrees Appoints New Chief Of Strategy

Mr Zac Summers will be joining 2degrees as Chief of Strategy, tasked with driving the ongoing exponential growth for the challenger brand in its second decade.

CEO Mr Mark Aue said recruiting the right person was critical, especially considering how 2degrees changed the face of telecommunications in New Zealand NZ since 2009, and has a clear intent to keep bringing the fight for fair through competition.

“Zac has the exact blend of skills and experience that we were looking for, in this critical role. He will be tasked with driving our business to ensure we thrive in our second decade, continuing and building on the great work of our leadership teams,” said Mr Aue.

Mr Summers has more than 20 years’ experience in strategic roles with Apple, Vodafone and McKinsey across NZ, Australia, and the UK.

“I’m passionate about the opportunities that are present at a challenger like 2degrees, and the chance to keep driving innovation and competition. The notion of a fighting for fair resonates well with me, and I look forward to joining the team,” said Mr Summers.

Mr Summers will join 2degrees in late November.

© Scoop Media

