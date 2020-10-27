AI Show Returns With Focused Debate On New Zealand’s Future

On Wednesday 28th October the AI Show returns with experts debating AI’s fundamental role in New Zealand’s future economy.

Among those leading the discussion is Sam Daish, from Qrious, who will look at why AI is critical for New Zealand, Vikash Kumar will talk about the importance of an ethical foundation and Dr Lena Waizenegger from AUT will discuss leveraging the potential of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to reduce costs, increase productivity and improve compliance.

Creator of the AI Show and founder of the AI accelerator, NewZealand.ai, Justin Flitter, says the event programme has become an important place for discussion and it’s good to be back with an event where people can swap ideas face to face:

“This is such an important discussion for New Zealand and our future. We have the opportunity to focus on this technology and become leaders as the world continues to grapple with uncertainty.

“While it hasn’t been great not being able to meet, the AI sector has still been busy and I can’t emphasise how important this show is - it’s happening as we all look at how the future will be post Covid and AI is going to place a massive role."

NewZealand.ai has held over 25 events in the last three years, including the AI Show and AI Day, with thousands of attendees including entrepreneurs, academics, corporations, investors and others just fascinated with this space.

Justin Flitter says New Zealand’s profile is growing because of strong leadership during the pandemic and this gives us the opportunity to build our reputation as AI innovators.

“AI is steadily touching almost every aspect of life and it has huge potential to grow productivity, as well as address many of the issues we are already dealing with in a Covid world.

“The more New Zealand can be seen as a leader in AI the more we will be able to build a part of the economy that is high value, high tech and fit for years to come as we recover.”

The AI Show will be at The Generator, 12 Madden Street, Auckland, on Wednesday 28th October from 6.00pm with an impressive line-up of speakers:

Sam Daish, Head of AI and Data Science, Qrious

Matt Bishop, Founder and Managing Director, BVT Engineering, and Chris Matthew, RnD Team lead

Oliver Catterson, Software Engineer, Aider.ai

Vikash Kumar, Manager Data Science, NZTA

Dr Lena Waizenegger, Lecturer in Business Information Systems, AUT

Danu Abeysuriya, CTO Rush Digital

Tane van der Boon, Co-Founder of MAU163

