BNZ Opens New Branch In Auckland’s Commercial Bay

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 6:38 am
Press Release: Bank of New Zealand

BNZ, Commercial Bay

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) opened its newest branch today in Auckland’s premier shopping complex, Commercial Bay.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Partnership Banking, Paul Carter, says, “BNZ Commercial Bay is the future of banking. Our digital tools take care of everyday transactions allowing our bankers to support customers to make the big financial decisions in their lives.

BNZ COmmercial Bay team with Paul Carter

“BNZ Commercial Bay is a premium customer experience with quick and easy self-service options for simple banking needs. Cash and cheque transactions will be handled by the Smart ATMs, a coin machine, and a cash exchange machine in the 24/7 secure lobby and our team of experienced BNZ bankers are available to support customers with more complex matters.

“Our customers are embracing digital and this has accelerated further with COVID-19. Cash and cheque transactions have fallen by half, more than three quarters of basic over-the-counter transactions have shifted to Smart ATMs and more than 70 per cent are digitally active.

“We’re digital first and human when it matters. This means we’re providing our customers with the best of both worlds - award-winning online internet baking and services as well as talented bankers for when you need more personal support,” says Carter.

BNZ’s Commercial Bay branch has iPads for customers to use for online banking and BNZ bankers are available to support customers to learn and become more confident with online and digital banking.

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

