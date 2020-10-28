General Manager Strategy & Business Operations Will Transition Out Early Next Year

Chorus has today announced a change to its executive team with the completion of an enterprise-wide programme of work to reposition the company for future operations.

Vanessa Oakley, General Manager Strategy & Business Operations will leave the business early in 2021.

A founding executive in the establishment of Chorus after the demerger with Telecom, Vanessa has held a wide range of leadership roles across the organisation. In most recent years, she led the transformation programme that delivered material improvements end-to-end across the business.

“Last year Vanessa agreed with the Chairman that she would stay on at Chorus to support my entry to the company”, said JB Rousselot, Chorus CEO.

“Her contribution includes re-energising Chorus’ focus on customer experience and transformational change; building new capability and new ways of working that support our transition to a future operating model and concluding the first phase of the implementation of our regulated utility environment.

“With these all on track, and Vanessa’s input into the strategic review of the operating model, now is a natural transition point for her.

“It has been a great privilege for me to work with Vanessa and I would like to personally thank her for everything she has done during my time as CEO,” said Mr Rousselot.

