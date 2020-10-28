Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nozomi Networks Pioneers SaaS Security And Visibility Solution For Dynamic IoT And OT Networks

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today introduced Vantage, an innovative SaaS-based OT and IoT network visibility and monitoring solution designed to meet the evolving requirements of IoT-enabled infrastructures.

“Vantage is a game-changer when it comes to simplifying the integration and centralised management of visibility and security across converged OT, IoT and IT networks of any size,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “More organisations embrace IoT and are looking to the future to revolutionise their operations and networks. They must be able to quickly and cost-effectively add thousands of IoT devices or analyse the volumes of data that those devices generate without compromising security. Vantage leverages the power and simplicity of SaaS to give security professionals and operators anytime, anywhere access to the market’s most advanced OT and IoT network visibility and security.”

Gartner Research predicts the SaaS market will grow to $104.7 billion this year as organisations continue to shift from on-premises license software to subscription-based SaaS models. It’s a trend that is occurring in OT as well as IT. As Gartner notes in its 2020 Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, “OT security is part of comprehensive digital security for digital transformation. Industrial IoT security technologies are leading future evolution with less expensive offerings, more extensive data collection and flexible command functionality.”

Vantage represents an industry milestone in the advancement of network visibility and security across a new generation of converged IT, OT and IoT environments. Its SaaS architecture, massive scalability and high-performance data analytics offer several benefits.

  • Superior Visibility: Vantage delivers a single view and network mapping so customers can immediately visualise all of their globally distributed OT and IoT assets
  • Centralised Monitoring and Detection: Vantage’s enterprise-wide visibility provides instant awareness of OT and IoT assets, activity patterns and risks on the networks. Customers can quickly identify cyber threats, risks and anomalies for faster response.
  • Real-time Awareness: With continuously updated Threat Intelligence, Vantage identifies vulnerabilities on every system and generates alerts on malicious activity using signatures and behavioural-based detection technologies. Its Asset Intelligence ensures accurate anomaly detection so customers can quickly respond to OT and IoT threats and process anomalies before they cause disruption.
  • Simple Integration, Cost-Effectiveness, & Scale: Vantage leverages Nozomi Networks’ deep industrial expertise and harnesses its elite partner ecosystem of OEMs and traditional IT providers to help organisations control TCO with streamlined cybersecurity integrations. The SaaS offering scales easily across multi-vendor environments to centralise security, visibility and monitoring across all assets for improved cyber resiliency. Subscription pricing makes it easier to control and scale costs as requirements grow.

Vantage is in limited availability today for qualified Nozomi Networks customers and will be generally available in Spring 2021.

###

For more information:
Read the Blog Introducing Vantage – Our New SaaS Product for OT & IoT Security

Read the Vantage Product Overview

About Nozomi Networks
Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight. www.nozominetworks.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nozomi Networks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 