Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investors Lodge Their Interest As Idyllic Luxury Escape Property Goes Up For Sale

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

The land and buildings supporting a luxury lodge which is one of the country’s leading venues for conferences, retreats and weddings have been placed on the market for sale.

The Kourawhero Mountain Lodge is located in the heart of the Matakana Coast area famous for its wineries and beaches. It offers guests an idyllic country escape less than an hour from downtown Auckland.

471 Wyllie Road, Warkworth

The property at 471 Wyllie Road, Kourawhero, is set in a heritage-protected landscape amid forest and expansive landscaped grounds with panoramic views of the Hauraki Gulf.

The site has supported a diverse range of income streams from lodging for guests on luxury breaks, as well as 5-star dining, and as a premium venue for weddings and a range of corporate and group events.

471 Wyllie Road, Warkworth

The land and buildings at 471 Wyllie Road, Kourawhero, are now being marketed for sale with vacant possession, through Bayleys Warkworth, Bayleys Matakana and Bayleys Auckland Central. The property will be sold by way of a tender closing on 12 November.
Salespeople Jayson Hayde, Shailenne Parkes and Dianna Coman said the property consisted of multiple accommodation and supporting buildings with a total floor area of approximately 1,755 square metres on more than 44 hectares of freehold rural land.

471 Wyllie Road, Warkworth

Mr Hayde said the buildings included a luxurious main lodge, alongside other world-class facilities such as an Aspen-styled barn and 18 self-contained luxury villas. The buildings were all discreetly positioned within meticulously manicured and landscaped grounds, he said.

“The main lodge incorporates a variety of entertaining areas including a main lounge and a sophisticated restaurant supported by a commercial-grade kitchen. This has supported an offering of 5-star cuisine, complemented with local wines from nearby vineyards including Kourawhero’s own boutique label.

“These areas – along with more intimate spaces such as a sumptuously designed cocktail bar and drawing room – support additional activities including conference and corporate events, weddings, group retreats and family gatherings,” Mr Hayde said.

Other premium facilities include a day spa, tennis courts and a pair of helicopter pads enabling rapid access from any direction.

The property includes a three-bedroom manager’s house and supports extensive car parking for guests, owners and staff. It has its own artesian bore water supply.

Ms Parkes said the idyllic rural setting, in close proximity to Auckland, meant the Kourawhero property offered the best of both worlds.

“Capturing sun from sunrise to sunset through its north-facing aspect, the beauty here is quite profound, including a majestic waterfall. With views towards the vineyards of the Matakana Coast and across to the islands of the Hauraki Gulf, this private accommodation is renowned for its peace and tranquility. This has made it an ideal venue for the likes of premium wellness retreats.

“The property offers a deeply relaxing experience of being a world apart, but is less than an hour’s drive from Queen Street. The Northern Motorway extension will in coming years bring Auckland even closer, further boosting already strong demand for the Matakana Coast’s attractions from New Zealand’s largest urban catchment,” said Ms Parkes.

The lodge is also conveniently positioned a short distance from the amenities of Warkworth, at the gateway to the Matakana Coast, which enjoys perennial demand for its beaches, wineries, food and beverage establishments and crafts.

Ms Parkes said the area surrounding the lodge was home to boutique shops, cafes and restaurants, plus scenic cycle and walking trails for more active guests.

Ms Coman said the property at 471 Wyllie Road had demonstrated its desirability as a premium lodge and events venue – with significant ongoing income potential for an astute investor.

“Its access to New Zealand’s largest visitor catchment positions this site particularly well to capitalise on domestic tourism – especially as more Kiwis explore their own backyard in the Covid-19 environment,” she said.

“This property is also likely to attract the attention of high-net-worth buyers seeking it for their own use as an executive-level residential base. A number of properties of similar scale and quality have been snapped up as executive homes in the Warkworth/Matakana area.

“With its discreet rural setting and easy car and helicopter access to the Super City this property could be of great interest to wealthy individuals seeking a trophy property landholding,” Ms Coman said.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 