New Website For Interlink Construction

New home builders Interlink Construction launch new website showcasing their residential building, home renovation and light commercial services

Are you looking for a Wellington-based building company that offers high quality new home builds, house renovations, and extensions at an affordable price? Visit the new website of Interlink Construction Ltd www.interlinkconstruction.co.nz and speak with a trusted family-owned and operated team of builders.

“Interlink Construction Ltd is big enough to get your job done but still small enough to care,” says Bryan Han, owner and qualified builder. “Our team can take care of everything if you want us to from footings and foundations through to interior plastering, painting, carpet laying and tiling, or you can manage parts of the build yourself because our smaller size makes us more flexible.”

“Each home is built as if it were for our own family and we are backed by the Builtin guarantee for extra peace of mind.”

The website focuses on three main areas: new builds & packages; home renovations; and light commercial.

New Builds & Packages

Interlink Construction Ltd has a range of packages and home plans to make your dream home a reality. They can custom build homes for those who have existing house plans; offer design and build options for when you’ve got land but not a house plan, and also provide land and build packages across Wellington. Interlink Construction Ltd also build multi-unit residential housing and commercial units.

Home Renovations

Thinking of upgrading your kitchen or bathroom? Interlink Construction Ltd can modernise your home with a stunning house renovation that won’t blow your budget. They can also enhance your living situation with a clever house extension, remodel or a garage, attic or basements conversion.

Light Commercial

Interlink Construction Ltd also undertakes high spec commercial building renovations. If you’re thinking of remodelling a restaurant, updating your shop fittings or office layout, Interlink Construction Ltd also offers a full project management service to ensure your renovation runs on time and on budget.

Interlink Construction Ltd offers affordable new home builds, renovations and light commercial building services that don’t compromise on quality throughout Wellington.

For more information on Interlink Construction Ltd, check out: www.interlinkconstruction.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

