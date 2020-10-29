Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Robotic Process Automation Bolsters Chorus Customer Responsiveness And Accelerates Infrastructure Providers Digitisation

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 6:37 am
Press Release: Chorus

Robots provide productivity and customer service boost

Summary

  • Chorus has partnered with New Zealand business process automation consultancy, Quanton, and deployed 20 Blue Prism software robots to help connect fibre customers to its network and to handle a five-year project migrating customer services to new technology platforms.
  • The software robots are handling around 55,000 transactions a month, freeing up Chorus staff from ‘swivel chair’ work and enabling them to focus on more value-added tasks.
  • Robotic Process Automation can also play a role as companies bring offshored work back to New Zealand in the wake of ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns around the world.

New Zealand’s largest telecommunications infrastructure provider, Chorus, has harnessed Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with the help of business process automation consultancy Quanton. RPA has helped Chorus quickly and efficiently provision new fibre connections , and provide robustness and resilience when dealing with the unexpected.

More than one million homes and businesses have connected to Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB), with Chorus the provider of the majority of connections..

Robyn Malcolm, Chorus Manager Optimisation and Insights, says the software robots are providing Chorus with ‘a whole new level of reliability, flexibility, accuracy, hours of operation and consistency’.

The company started with three processes and five software robots developed in conjunction with Quanton. Today it has six core processes automated and 20 software robots allocated across the different processes. At the same time, the addition of the software robots has resulted in a new, more skilled workforce, with a growing internal team focused on the intersection between automation and processes.

Fraser Hill, Chorus Manager of Service Automation, says three of the automated processes are business as usual processes that are heavily swivel chair based or are the application of rules and workflow for orders within the company’s core systems. These are subject to large variations in volumes.

“This really helps us to be more reactive and responsive. We can scale the software robots up really quickly to be more customer responsive than we could be before,” he says.

Adds Malcolm: “You have the flexibility of adding more into the process to make sure you’re always performing within your SLA. It takes your adaptability and flexibility in terms of responsiveness to another level.”

Chorus’ Blue Prism software robot workers are handling around 55,000 transactions a month, delivering the equivalent of 12 to 16 FTEs.

The company has also deployed robots to help migrate end-of-life services on the copper network and legacy systems into new services and platforms. The five-year programme of work will ultimately see more than 100,000 customer services migrated onto other technology platforms.

Hill says using the software robots for the migration project makes the programme of work, which is highly variable with migration numbers varying each week, more manageable and ensures work can be done outside of office hours.

“To manage it with people would be exponentially larger as you would need more people to deliver in short windows, they would work unsociable hours, require leadership and be largely unutilised for the remainder of the working week.”

Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns New Zealand has experienced in recent months, also threw into sharp relief the benefits of having a software robot team on your workforce with the bots unimpacted by Covid and changes to working practices.

Malcolm says for Chorus, that’s also bringing new potential benefits: “RPA comes into its own when you can see we can now have control over previously outsourced processes. It means we’re not reliant on other people’s business models, so there’s a whole other level of benefit you can get from being able to automate these simple things.”

Chorus, which is on a mission to be more digitally enabled and to use technology to modernise its business and its customer service, is now looking at integrating the robots with other technologies to provide even more value for the company.

“We see software robots and RPA as one of the many tools we can use within a raft of different things that are automation,” Malcolm says. “Automation is an enabler, another tool we can use to improve our business.”

Garry Green, Quanton Managing Director, says automation is empowering a new way of working.

“The way the world works is changing, and businesses need to change with it.

“Chorus is a great example of a company which is finding quantifiable benefits through automation – in their case gaining resilience and robustness, relieving pressure on staff and reducing out of hours work, while gaining flexibility and credibility.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Chorus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 