Legal Expert Superstars Promoted To Partner At Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp’s partnership will be enhanced with the appointment of three specialist legal experts with skills not matched by any other in the New Zealand market.

New Zealand’s largest law firm today announced news to promote Nicola Swan, Luke Ford and Te Aopare Dewes to partner, effective 1 December 2020. Each new appointment will amplify Chapman Tripp’s expertise in areas where the firm is pursuing opportunities for growth.

Chapman Tripp Chief Executive Partner Nick Wells noted, “Our new partners are each unique in terms of their specialist technical skills in growing markets. Nicola, Luke and Te Aopare each have great momentum behind their practice and elevating them to partner recognises both their leadership and ability to champion the firm’s clients.”

One of the three Senior Associates to be promoted, Nicola Swan’s expertise includes domestic and international commercial litigation and arbitration, public international law, public law and climate risk. She is currently appointed to the UK Government’s panel of expert advisers on climate change and is recognised as a Future Leader by Who’s Who Legal: Arbitration for 2020.

“Nicola returned to Wellington last year after practising for seven years specialising in international arbitration in London. Her passion lies as a commercial litigator on her feet in the courtroom and she brings new energy to the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution practice,” says Wells.

Based in Auckland, Luke Ford will strengthen the partner bench in the firm’s finance team, advising clients on financing and regulation matters including retail and wholesale bond issues, convertible and regulatory/hybrid debt, derivatives, securitisation, consumer lending and regulator engagement.

Wells commented, “As a partner, Luke’s technical skillset and in-depth knowledge of debt capital markets, sustainability finance and other debt and financial markets transactions will continue to build Chapman Tripp’s profile in this area of expertise.”

The firm’s Māori legal group, Te Waka Ture, is led by soon-to-be partner Te Aopare Dewes. Dewes is a known advocate for Māori Business and has appeared in the Māori Land Court and the Waitangi Tribunal. She specialises in corporate structuring, governance, strategic and commercial advice for iwi and hapū, post settlement governance entities, Māori businesses, Māori land owning entities and clients looking to work with them.

“Te Aopare was integral to the success of the firm’s Iwi Symposium held earlier this year, attracting iwi from around Aotearoa and many high profile speakers sharing experiences and opinions under the theme of ‘Disruption and Forging New Pathways’ with a particular focus on how tikanga Māori can influence public decision makers and dispute resolution frameworks,” notes Wells.

The firm congratulates the three new partners on their appointment.

