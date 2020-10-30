Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DHL Express Is One Of The Best Workplaces In The World

Friday, 30 October 2020, 9:37 am
Press Release: DHL Express NZ

 

  • #2 in the world – honored by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE
  • DHL Express invests double digit million Euro amount in its employees each year
  • The company paid a one-off bonus to DHL employees worldwide as a ‘thank you’ for their outstanding efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has been recognised as the second best place to work of all examined companies around the world. In its 2020 employer ranking Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE recognised the extensive investments and implementations of various initiatives to create a positive, motivating and appreciative working atmosphere in more than 220 countries and territories. Every year, Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, assesses the work experience of employees through their certification program. In 2020, more than 10,000 organizations participated in the survey process, representing the voices of 10.2 million employees in 92 countries.

DHL Express annually invests a double digit million Euro amount in its employees around the world, running various HR initiatives to continuously improve working conditions and motivate its teams. For example, there is ‘DHL4her’, a program dedicated to supporting and developing women; DHL’s Got Heart which enables DHL to support the causes that its people are passionate about outside of work; and the Certified International Specialist (CIS) learning program which offers various curriculums, equipping DHL Express employees with the knowledge that they need to deliver the best quality service for customers each day. Due to the remarkable efforts of DHL staff during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company paid each employee around the world a one-off bonus of EUR 300 in September 2020.

“The pandemic has tested frontline companies like DHL Express like never before and we’re proud that our employees have risen to the challenge. Despite the pandemic still affecting our lives, and the safety of our employees remaining a top priority, they insist on being part of the solution to support communities and bolster global trade”, says John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express. “This spirit is the result of our culture of recognition and is a key driver for our outstanding employee satisfaction. I’m very proud of our initiatives that foster the compassion, courage, and commitment of our teams. People are at the heart of our company. That was true for the time before COVID, it is true now, and will be true in the future.”

“Congratulations to DHL Express, perhaps the most global company in the world. DHL delivered to millions of customers every day in 2020 during the most difficult circumstances faced by society since World War 2. Their people wore masks and drove, walked, flew, hiked, bicycled, and whatever it took to safely deliver what customers needed in every corner of the globe. Millions of lives depended on DHL and their great people kept the earth safely spinning. These logistical first responders are fueled by a high-trust “for all” culture. These are passion-fueled people led by purpose-driven leaders who serve their people so they can serve their customers. Every day they accept the challenge of delighting customers, caring for every employee, globally redefining diversity, and inclusion, and decreasing their impact on the environment, while improving every community in which they operate. Simply put, DHL’s got heart and the world is better because of it. Congratulations!” says Great Place to Work’s CEO, Michael Bush.

DHL Express ranked number two on the list of World’s Best Workplaces 2020, improving from its position of fourth best workplace in the world in 2019. DHL Express saw itself on 42 national best workplaces lists, with an additional 17 countries achieving certification status.

“It is our purpose to connect people and improve lives. This applies to our customers and our employees. We strive to live a culture where people enjoy coming to work and feel part of a greater team every day”, says Regine Buettner, Executive Vice President HR, DHL Express. “It all started with the simple idea of motivating people but has turned into a unique selling point. We are incredibly proud to see that the strategy has developed in such a way and that our efforts are honored in more and more countries across the world.”

The Great Place to Work® ranking of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces can be found here.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

